Ready… aim…. Students learn the sport of archery
St. Joseph Catholic School student Alex Morner’s arrow launches from his bow during special PE class time teaching the sport of archery.

YORK – Archery is more about arrows and targets; thanks to a grant, a group of St. Joseph Catholic School students are learning that first hand.

National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is a Nebraska Game & Parks joint venture with Nebraska schools, though other states also participate in similar programs. It brings archery’s discipline, history, technique and nomenclature to students who may not have otherwise experienced the sport.

There are many more parts to shooting a bow than the bow and accompanying arrow – also depending on what type of bow. Students participating in NASP-Nebraska Game & Parks Commission archery programming are taught Olympic-style archery.

Arrows stick out of brightly-colored targets, shot by a class of lucky St. Joseph Catholic School students, who have been treated with classwork teaching the sport.

The oldest known proof of archery in some form dates 60,000-70,000 years ago based on ancient arrowheads made of bone and stone found in Africa; presently St. Joseph’s gym is a far cry from those tens of thousands of years ago. It is set up with targets, tables of brightly-colored bows and arrows. Groups of students take turn taking aim, going through specific steps as dictated by the whistle of St. Joseph’s physical education teacher Diane McCray. As part of the grant agreement, teachers who want to conduct the program must go through specific, NASP-taught study to ensure students are taught properly – and safely.

Archery itself lends itself to safe participation. According to the National Safety Council, archery is one of the most accident-free sports than sports more common in a school setting – including football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and swimming.

Madelyn Flynt, a St. Joseph Catholic School student, keeps her eye on the target as she released her bow, launching an arrow towards the bullseye.

The joint venture’s curriculum is unique, in that it exceeds national standards offering units for grades 4-12. The type of archery taught in the program is International (Olympic) Style Target Archery; up-to-date, standardized equipment sets are provided, and design so every student can have a chance to learn the ancient sport.

St. Joseph Catholic School students (left to right) Nell Chavanu, Pam Gutierrez, Madelyn Flynt and Victor Hernandez take aim at their targets, practicing their newly-learned archery skills, thank’s to a joint venture between Nebraska Game & Parks Commission Nebraska schools.
