Ready… aim…. Students learn the sport of archery

YORK – Archery is more about arrows and targets; thanks to a grant, a group of St. Joseph Catholic School students are learning that first hand.

National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is a Nebraska Game & Parks joint venture with Nebraska schools, though other states also participate in similar programs. It brings archery’s discipline, history, technique and nomenclature to students who may not have otherwise experienced the sport.

There are many more parts to shooting a bow than the bow and accompanying arrow – also depending on what type of bow. Students participating in NASP-Nebraska Game & Parks Commission archery programming are taught Olympic-style archery.

The oldest known proof of archery in some form dates 60,000-70,000 years ago based on ancient arrowheads made of bone and stone found in Africa; presently St. Joseph’s gym is a far cry from those tens of thousands of years ago. It is set up with targets, tables of brightly-colored bows and arrows. Groups of students take turn taking aim, going through specific steps as dictated by the whistle of St. Joseph’s physical education teacher Diane McCray. As part of the grant agreement, teachers who want to conduct the program must go through specific, NASP-taught study to ensure students are taught properly – and safely.