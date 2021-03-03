‘Quarantine Babies’: Higher number of babies make debuts in York

YORK – There has been a big-time baby boom at York General Hospital, including six babies being brought into the world within 27 hours.
Cheyenne, Jesse, Hannah, Zoey, Brayden and Aden are part of a trend at York General. “We were all joking, but we thought this is the COVID baby boom,” said Dr. Jillian Fickenscher, who has delivered many of the babies, along with Dr. Brady Fickenscher, Dr. Greg Woods and Dr. Todd Fago.
“We’re expecting about 11 (this month), but there are several at the beginning of April that will likely come into March,” said York General OB Director Carle Conrad.
Last year a total of 88 little ones were born at York General, down from the average annual total hovering around 100. The hospital projects 2021 will eclipse the entire year of 2020 by June.
There are three delivery rooms in the OB unit. Conrad estimated Dr. Jillian Fickenscher’s closest births were less than 40 minutes apart. “We turned things around quickly, but I don’t think anyone felt rushed or anything,” she said.
Things got so busy, floor nurses pitched in when they could. “We had one who decided to start training [for OB] during that baby boom.” Conrad said. Having floor nurses helped keep the standard of care high. “They still got one-on-one help with labor; you get a lot of attention, and don’t feel shuffled through,” Conrad said.
“It’s been a really fun week,” Dr. Jillian Fickenscher said.
There has been a slight lull in deliveries lately, Conrad said. “Today, this weekend and yesterday it’s kind of been like we’re waiting for the other ones to come.”
York General has had an onslaught of “Quarantine Babies,” as they’ve been dubbed in the York General OB department. Nationally, however, birth rates are projected to be down – a coronavirus baby “bust.” A report by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy research organization, estimates 300,000 fewer births in America year 2021. A survey by the Guttmacher Institute found 34% of American women have either delayed pregnancy plans, or reduced the number of planned children overall.
Why? The authors of the Brookings report suggest several elements, one being an economy hit hard by the pandemic; Americans in dire economic straits simply can’t afford another addition to the family. March 2020, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national rate of unemployment was 4.5%. The Bureau reports Nebraska’s unemployment rate for that month was 3.1%; York County’s unemployment rate was 3.6%. Nine months later, York General’s baby boom began. “We really started getting busier in December and it’s been pretty steady since then,” Dr. Jillian Fickenscher said.
“There’s definitely people hit harder here by coronavirus, but I don’t think we’ve had COVID as bad as bigger communities and cities,” Conrad said.
“I’ve had some patients who may have delivered in Lincoln for a previous birth as an option for a certain condition but chose to deliver here in York because of the smaller hospital – and we aren’t seeing a lot of COVID right now,” Dr. Jillian Fickenscher said. “They felt more comfortable.”
York General has seen a mix of locales choosing the hospital to give birth. “Quite a bit are from York, but we’ve had Geneva, we’ve had Henderson, Gresham, Aurora,” Conrad said.
No matter where they hail from, what the economy or what the coronavirus infection rate is, both Dr. Jillian Fickenscher and Conrad said they find a lot of joy in their jobs. “You’re reminded why you’re in OB,” Dr. Jillian Fickenscher said. “You get to have that experience over and over. There’s nothing that will reproduce that moment when you hand baby to Mom and Dad. You feel like you get to be a fly on the wall during a really special time.”