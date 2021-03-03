‘Quarantine Babies’: Higher number of babies make debuts in York

YORK – There has been a big-time baby boom at York General Hospital, including six babies being brought into the world within 27 hours.

Cheyenne, Jesse, Hannah, Zoey, Brayden and Aden are part of a trend at York General. “We were all joking, but we thought this is the COVID baby boom,” said Dr. Jillian Fickenscher, who has delivered many of the babies, along with Dr. Brady Fickenscher, Dr. Greg Woods and Dr. Todd Fago.

“We’re expecting about 11 (this month), but there are several at the beginning of April that will likely come into March,” said York General OB Director Carle Conrad.

Last year a total of 88 little ones were born at York General, down from the average annual total hovering around 100. The hospital projects 2021 will eclipse the entire year of 2020 by June.

There are three delivery rooms in the OB unit. Conrad estimated Dr. Jillian Fickenscher’s closest births were less than 40 minutes apart. “We turned things around quickly, but I don’t think anyone felt rushed or anything,” she said.