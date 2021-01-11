Project found blowing in the wind

With her funds raised, Brooklyn looked online and found different companies who make reusable bags.

“I picked one and created the design on the bag,” she explained.

She chose to distribute them in Exeter, saying, “I wanted to be where we would see them and wanted to get the community involved.”

Currently Greg’s Market isn’t allowing the use of reusable bags because of the pandemic, but “right now they can take them out but I hope in the future they are able to bring them back,” explained Brooklyn.

This was an experience where Brooklyn learned from start to finish, from raising funds, to an awareness of needs and finally seeing a project through to the end.

She learned, “If you want to make a difference it takes hard work, but you can do it. The world needs lots of change and people like me can make it happen.”

Brooklyn credits the Girl Scout program for “helping girls boost their confidence and achieve their goals.”

She spent approximately 25 hours on the project. As she continues on in the Girl Scout program she hopes to find meaningful projects for both her Silver and Gold Awards.

Despite the pandemic their troop is participating in online programs and and will be selling cookies starting February 12.