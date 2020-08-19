Prevention key in warding off diabetes

YORK -- If you’re a Nebraskan, there is a significant chance you have diabetes, and in some cases not even realize it.

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) roughly 127,000 (8.8%) of Nebraskans have some form of diabetes. Another 44,000 Nebraskans have diabetes – but don’t know it. Each year, the ADA states, an estimated 10,000 additional Nebraskans are diagnosed with diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease entailing high blood glucose levels because of insufficient insulin levels, insulin resistance, or both.

The disease’s effects vary, said Brenda Kowalski, clinical dietician at York General. “With diabetes, it affects the microvascular parts of the body, and it reduces circulation. You can have a loss of sensation in your extremities,” she said. “Your limbs essentially die.”

Other complications include heart disease, high blood pressure, eye problems (including blindness), kidney disease, nervous system damage, dental issues, pregnancy complications, depression and Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS).

While diabetes has no cure, individuals can head the disease off the pass – particularly important to prediabetics. Prediabetes, according to the ADA, is higher-than-normal blood glucose levels not quite high enough to be full-blown diabetes.

With that silent threat in mind, Kowalski said York Medical Clinic, York General and Four Corners Health Department have joined forces to offer a series of classes and workshops to help prediabetics ward off what is often a life-altering disease. The preventative program is led by five professionally-trained lifestyle coaches: two dieticians, two exercise specialists and nurse. Kowalski said the emphasis of these workshops is empowering the participants, rather than lecturing. “It’s more like pulling it out of you – what you can do to have a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “We offer our expertise to formulate ideas to help you meet your goals.”