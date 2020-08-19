Prevention key in warding off diabetes

YORK -- If you’re a Nebraskan, there is a significant chance you have diabetes, and in some cases not even realize it.
According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) roughly 127,000 (8.8%) of Nebraskans have some form of diabetes. Another 44,000 Nebraskans have diabetes – but don’t know it. Each year, the ADA states, an estimated 10,000 additional Nebraskans are diagnosed with diabetes.
Diabetes is a disease entailing high blood glucose levels because of insufficient insulin levels, insulin resistance, or both.
The disease’s effects vary, said Brenda Kowalski, clinical dietician at York General. “With diabetes, it affects the microvascular parts of the body, and it reduces circulation. You can have a loss of sensation in your extremities,” she said. “Your limbs essentially die.”
Other complications include heart disease, high blood pressure, eye problems (including blindness), kidney disease, nervous system damage, dental issues, pregnancy complications, depression and Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS).
While diabetes has no cure, individuals can head the disease off the pass – particularly important to prediabetics. Prediabetes, according to the ADA, is higher-than-normal blood glucose levels not quite high enough to be full-blown diabetes.
With that silent threat in mind, Kowalski said York Medical Clinic, York General and Four Corners Health Department have joined forces to offer a series of classes and workshops to help prediabetics ward off what is often a life-altering disease. The preventative program is led by five professionally-trained lifestyle coaches: two dieticians, two exercise specialists and nurse. Kowalski said the emphasis of these workshops is empowering the participants, rather than lecturing. “It’s more like pulling it out of you – what you can do to have a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “We offer our expertise to formulate ideas to help you meet your goals.”
“We’re facilitating a supportive environment for participants to come up with their own lifestyle goals,” she said. The class is geared towards prediabetics. About 522,000 people in Nebraska (36.2% of the adult population) are prediabetic, the ADA states.
Kowalski said she has noticed a common thread between prediabetics. “Weight is probably the number one risk factor,” she said. “When you accumulate fat, the fat prevents insulin from working the way it should.”
Still, other risk factors exist, such as family history, age, gender and level of physical activity. These factors are considered by Diabetes Prevention Class facilitators when seeking class participants.
There are ways to combat prediabetes despite those risk factors, Kowalski said – many of them supported with goals, recognizing any barriers and motivation. Simple activities like tracking food and physical activity can make a difference, Kowalski said. The Diabetes Prevention workshops – which consist of 24 sessions within one year – help prediabetic participants reach their goals. “The most important part is the first six months because you’re setting goals and facilitating that comradery,” Kowalski said. “Every person is individualized depending on their lifestyle choices.”
Results of the program are reported to the CDC, which developed the series with the National Diabetes Prevention Program. There is a nominal fee to join (about $12 a session), but fee-reducing incentives for reaching goals can be achieved, Kowalski said, especially if sessions are paid for in advance.
Efforts like the Diabetes Prevention Program can help those at risk for diabetes – and possibly affect their bottom line. American Diabetes Association estimates those diagnosed with diabetes can rack up medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those without diabetes.
The essential benefit, though, is getting and staying healthy.
*****
York’s Diabetes Prevention Program workshops are held in the evening, beginning with a free informational session 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 2 at Kilgore Memorial Library. Registration is requested, and can be made by contacting Four Corners Health Department at 877-337-3573 or emailing info@fourcorners.ne.gov.