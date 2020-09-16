Prayer breakfast shares message

The revival of the Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast was deemed successful, buoyed by a prominent guest.

Ron Brown, director of player development for the Huskers’ football team and public speaker, entertained while uplifting the attendees in anecdotes applied to scripture.

“I’m just reading the mail,” Brown said of his message. “The mail will continue to remind you.”

The “mail” Brown given to attendees was one of rescue missions and faith in troubling times. The breakfast, being on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, lent itself to an analogy of earthly and spiritual rescue missions; Brown recounted the stories of friends who heroically took part in the 9/11 rescue efforts. “Can you imagine how they feel about their rescuers?” Brown asked, then turning to a rescue mission in faith. “There’s a greater rescue mission. If you know how much you’ve been rescued, you won’t have a hard time praying.”

“The committee wanted to make sure that the message of the Gospel was clearly explained,” said prayer breakfast committee member Ben Royal. “Many of us had heard Ron Brown speak and knew that he would explain how we are all sinners, that Jesus Christ who is the son of God lived a perfect life in the image of man, and willingly gave his life as atonement for that sin.”

“As we expected, Ron was faithful in sharing the message of the Gospel,” Royal said. “Ron shared a passage from Colossians 1 13. In that passage, the word ‘rescued’ is used, which Ron tied into the events of September 11 and how that relates to what Jesus did for us.”