Prayer breakfast shares message

The revival of the Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast was deemed successful, buoyed by a prominent guest.
Ron Brown, director of player development for the Huskers’ football team and public speaker, entertained while uplifting the attendees in anecdotes applied to scripture.
“I’m just reading the mail,” Brown said of his message. “The mail will continue to remind you.”
The “mail” Brown given to attendees was one of rescue missions and faith in troubling times. The breakfast, being on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, lent itself to an analogy of earthly and spiritual rescue missions; Brown recounted the stories of friends who heroically took part in the 9/11 rescue efforts. “Can you imagine how they feel about their rescuers?” Brown asked, then turning to a rescue mission in faith. “There’s a greater rescue mission. If you know how much you’ve been rescued, you won’t have a hard time praying.”
“The committee wanted to make sure that the message of the Gospel was clearly explained,” said prayer breakfast committee member Ben Royal. “Many of us had heard Ron Brown speak and knew that he would explain how we are all sinners, that Jesus Christ who is the son of God lived a perfect life in the image of man, and willingly gave his life as atonement for that sin.”
“As we expected, Ron was faithful in sharing the message of the Gospel,” Royal said. “Ron shared a passage from Colossians 1 13. In that passage, the word ‘rescued’ is used, which Ron tied into the events of September 11 and how that relates to what Jesus did for us.”
This year’s prayer breakfast was the first after a years-long hiatus. Royal said the committee wasn’t sure what to expect. “We did not know if 30-40 people would attend as that is near the average of previous years, or we would get near our capacity of 120, which is close to what attended. We trusted that God would get at the breakfast who he wanted.”
In addition to the breakfast’s guest speaker, committee members and community leaders led the attendees in prayer and song. “A prayer breakfast is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and pray,” Royal said. “Many of us attend different churches and rarely gather to celebrate our faith outside of a church building.”
“We feel the event was so popular for a number of reasons. We had a great committee, tremendous support from our mayor Barry Redfern, assistance from the chamber, a great venue to host the event --Chances ‘R’ -- and most importantly we felt called by God to help organize the event,” Royal said.
Brown’s “mail” got through to his listeners, as he related his experiences and faith. “We have been bought and paid for by Jesus Christ,” he said. “We’ve been redeemed. The people who really take that seriously are on fire for Christ.”
