Playground church is for preschool’s tiny people

YORK—“Here is the church….”

Little Blessings Preschool director Andrea Way, her husband Mark Way and volunteers have begun construction on a playhouse church on the preschool’s playground, made possible by a generous donor.

The mini church’s steeple wasn’t up yet, but the base and building have been making great progress. Andrea Way had searched through catalogs, trying to find the perfect structure. She finally found a mini church building kit after an online search. Andrea Way said the manufacturer of the playhouse church estimated it to take three hours to put together. It will take more than eight hours. “I’m sorry, this three-hour project isn’t three hours,” Andrea Way said, laughing.

The placement of the playground’s new addition allows the structure to be seen from the street, something Andrea Way did intentionally. She said she wants to share that symbol of faith with others in the community, not to mention her students. Emmanuel-Lutheran Church Principal Brad Wellmann said having the mini church could help others explore their faith. “It might start a conversation between the kids and their friends of family,” he said. Other children will also be able to pretend and play in the church, as Little Blessings and the playground are located at Faith Lutheran Church. “You hope they will ask questions about God,” Way said. “You hope they carry that home; if they’re not church-goers, it might bring them back.”

Way said the preschoolers have been excited to see the church put together, step by step. “I told the kids it’s not just a playhouse – it’s a church,” Way said. “It’s definitely another thing that makes Little Blessings unique,” Wellmann said. “It isn’t something that’s going to be used by many other playgrounds.”