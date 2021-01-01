Pint-sized kid with super-sized heart donates birthday gifts

The now eight-year-old has a birthday tradition: gifts go to those who need them more than the angelic, outgoing redhead. “Two years ago, for Klaire’s birthday our little social butterfly wanted all of her classmates to come to her birthday party, not because of the gifts but just because she loved hanging out with her friends,” said Kym Heberlee, Klaire’s mother. The Heberlees saw an opportunity to teach their Klaire and her two siblings a lesson about being kind. “We talked with her and she came up with the idea of having her friends come but asking them to bring something that could be donated to kids that were perhaps in the hospital or weren't able to have presents for Christmas,” Kym explained.