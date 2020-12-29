Paying it forward during a pandemic

YORK – Nonprofits in York and beyond have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – for better and worse.
Going into the holiday season, there was uncertainty as to how nonprofits have fared in 2020 considering the circumstances. Kelsey Petersen, Coordinator of Blue Valley Community Action for York and Polk Counties, said she was pleasantly surprised by the area’s generosity. “I’ve seen so much giving,” Petersen said. “It’s been absolutely amazing. I’ve definitely never experienced anything like this.”
Petersen pointed to an example of a man stopping by BVCA-York and cutting a check for $500 out of the blue. She said the organization is grateful for all donations. “Every single day I go to the mail and there’s a check.”
The BVCA food pantry is also filled to the brim. “We have had so many donations the last couple months. Our food pantry is so full, but it won’t last long,” Petersen said. She ventured a guess as to why people and organizations are extra giving in the midst of dark times. “People are thankful that they are doing OK and they want others to be, too.”
Blue Valley Community Action of York also partners with the York News-Times for the annual Adopt a Family program. Blue Valley identifies families in need of Christmas gifts. The News-Times houses the donated gifts and facilitates the program. Community members stepped up in record time, all 15 families being adopted by Thanksgiving. “The generosity of the community this December to our Adopt-a-Family program was truly remarkable,” said Carrie Colburn, York News-Times Publisher.
Petersen said giving any amount, any time can change lives, including those benefiting from Adopt a Family. “Every bit counts,” she said. “I can’t imagine what those people’s Christmases would have been like.”
Another organization that creates change in the community is United Way of York, which has been adversely affected by the pandemic, said Kadee Ditloff, president of United Way of York. “We have been struggling,” Ditloff said. “There has been quite a difference from last year.” A difference of several thousand dollars, she said. Ditloff attributed the shortage to area businesses struggling. A major facet of the nonprofit’s fundraising centers around contributions from local businesses. “Some businesses are struggling,” Ditloff said. “Some of them didn’t give because they couldn’t.” United Way of York took this into consideration when approaching businesses for funding, taking a less assertive approach than in years past.
Additionally, United Way of York was unable to have its split-the-pot raffle this year, which also affected 2020’s income.
Aid from United Way of York stays within the community. “We support all of our organizations,” Ditloff said. Groups can apply for funding from United Way to support their community support endeavors.
One of those groups is York Adopt-A-Pet. The much-loved local animal rescue group typically holds several fundraisers a year, including its unique annual fishing seminar and the YAAP Run/Walk Fur Luv. “Our fundraising virtually came to a halt. That was our biggest impact,” said Charlie Sanders, York Area Adopt-A-Pet Board of Directors. York Adopt-A-Pet took a cue from other nonprofits, adjusted Run/Walk Fur Luv to be a virtual endeavor. Other events had to be scrapped, Sanders said.
Like many other groups, YAAP also relies heavily on donations. “Donations are comparable to last year,” Sanders said. “People were very supportive with their donations and memorials.”
The shelter’s volunteers have also prevailed through the pandemic. “From a volunteer standpoint, we didn’t have any problems with that. We haven’t lost a lot of people,” Sanders said.
Empowering the community, whether through volunteerism or a checkbook, is essential to nonprofits year-round. As the holiday season of giving comes to a close, a love of community transcends groups and causes. “I encourage everyone to help our community – even if it’s not United Way,” Ditloff said.