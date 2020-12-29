Paying it forward during a pandemic

YORK – Nonprofits in York and beyond have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – for better and worse.

Going into the holiday season, there was uncertainty as to how nonprofits have fared in 2020 considering the circumstances. Kelsey Petersen, Coordinator of Blue Valley Community Action for York and Polk Counties, said she was pleasantly surprised by the area’s generosity. “I’ve seen so much giving,” Petersen said. “It’s been absolutely amazing. I’ve definitely never experienced anything like this.”

Petersen pointed to an example of a man stopping by BVCA-York and cutting a check for $500 out of the blue. She said the organization is grateful for all donations. “Every single day I go to the mail and there’s a check.”

The BVCA food pantry is also filled to the brim. “We have had so many donations the last couple months. Our food pantry is so full, but it won’t last long,” Petersen said. She ventured a guess as to why people and organizations are extra giving in the midst of dark times. “People are thankful that they are doing OK and they want others to be, too.”