Pastor rooted in family, faith

YORK – It’s not particularly unusual for a child to follow in their parent’s footsteps, but for Faith Lutheran Church’s new pastor, Rev. Ben Francisco, it was the opposite.

By all appearances, it didn’t look to be the case. Pastor had an aptitude for math, and following high school considered being a math teacher. “Within the first semester [of college] I decided I wanted to go into ministry,” Francisco said. “I didn’t see myself being a high school math teacher.”

Francisco and his family grew deeply-rooted in their faith. Growing up in Missouri, Francisco attended Lutheran school, and his father worked in the church body headquarters’ office. “Church was just a part of our lives,” Francisco said.

Still, for a time he didn’t know where his life path would lead. “After I graduated from high school I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Francisco said. Eventually he was inspired to shift from the empirical to the spiritual. He said he most enjoys serving people, sharing God’s word and comforting others in times of grief.

During seminary, he found his life partner when he met his wife, Elisa. A pastor’s daughter, she and Francisco now have two sons.