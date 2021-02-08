Pastor rooted in family, faith

YORK – It’s not particularly unusual for a child to follow in their parent’s footsteps, but for Faith Lutheran Church’s new pastor, Rev. Ben Francisco, it was the opposite.
By all appearances, it didn’t look to be the case. Pastor had an aptitude for math, and following high school considered being a math teacher. “Within the first semester [of college] I decided I wanted to go into ministry,” Francisco said. “I didn’t see myself being a high school math teacher.”
Francisco and his family grew deeply-rooted in their faith. Growing up in Missouri, Francisco attended Lutheran school, and his father worked in the church body headquarters’ office. “Church was just a part of our lives,” Francisco said.
Still, for a time he didn’t know where his life path would lead. “After I graduated from high school I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Francisco said. Eventually he was inspired to shift from the empirical to the spiritual. He said he most enjoys serving people, sharing God’s word and comforting others in times of grief.
During seminary, he found his life partner when he met his wife, Elisa. A pastor’s daughter, she and Francisco now have two sons.
Francisco’s own father also received a call – and not just an office phone call. He, too, decided to pursue becoming a pastor. Francisco and his father attended seminary at the same time, but didn’t have any classes together. Because he decided to become a pastor later in life, his father took part in an accelerated program fit for people in his situation. Pastor Francisco said he doesn’t take credit for his father following in his footsteps. Being close to God was always a way of life for his family.
Francisco said he is enjoying his Faith Lutheran family. “I like being with people and serving people,” he said. “I want to continue to see the church grow and flourish – and meet the community’s needs when we can.” Like many other churches, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how Francisco interacts with parishioners. “I’m only getting to know people from the nose-up,” he said. “I don’t think any of us at seminary thought we would be the internet stars of our congregation,” he added jokingly.
Francisco’s favorite Bible verse fits particularly well in these tumultuous times; it was also his confirmation verse. “It’s just kind of stuck with me,” he said of Psalms 27:1 (“The Lord is my light and my salvation -- whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life -- of whom shall I be afraid?”). “A I’ve gone through different experiences it’s been a good reminder that we’ll make it through,” Francisco said. Together with his families in both biology and faith, Francisco will help guide his church family – helping a community “make it through.”