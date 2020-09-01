Introducing the new teachers at YPS

YORK – There are a number of new faces teaching in the York Public School District this year.

They bring expertise, experience and plenty of excitement as well.

Who are they?

Dori Heitz – Early childhood speech pathologist

Dori Heitz has logged 22 years as a speech pathologist – the last 17 specializing in early childhood speech pathology. “I love working with parents and helping them realize how much influence they have over their child's early language skills,” Heitz said. “Early Childhood Specialists go into our student's homes to work with parents to encourage their child's development. We get to be involved with our families at the earliest level of development.”

Getting to know families has been a good experience, she said, as Heitz and her husband Jason (York High School Principal) have lived in York since last year. “We have met so many people and made lots of new friends in that year. People are very welcoming here,” she said.

Heitz spent last year traveling for her job. “I enjoyed the people I worked with at ESU 7, I'm happy to have the opportunity to work and make an impact here in York,” she said. “I'm excited to be working in the community this year.”

Heitz earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She and her husband have twins, Sam and Jack, who are seniors this year at YHS. Their other son, Simon, is a sixth grader at York Middle School.

Brett Mauler – Geography teacher, York Middle School