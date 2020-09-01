Introducing the new teachers at YPS

YORK – There are a number of new faces teaching in the York Public School District this year.
They bring expertise, experience and plenty of excitement as well.
Who are they?
Dori Heitz – Early childhood speech pathologist
Dori Heitz has logged 22 years as a speech pathologist – the last 17 specializing in early childhood speech pathology. “I love working with parents and helping them realize how much influence they have over their child's early language skills,” Heitz said. “Early Childhood Specialists go into our student's homes to work with parents to encourage their child's development. We get to be involved with our families at the earliest level of development.”
Getting to know families has been a good experience, she said, as Heitz and her husband Jason (York High School Principal) have lived in York since last year. “We have met so many people and made lots of new friends in that year. People are very welcoming here,” she said.
Heitz spent last year traveling for her job. “I enjoyed the people I worked with at ESU 7, I'm happy to have the opportunity to work and make an impact here in York,” she said. “I'm excited to be working in the community this year.”
Heitz earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She and her husband have twins, Sam and Jack, who are seniors this year at YHS. Their other son, Simon, is a sixth grader at York Middle School.
Brett Mauler – Geography teacher, York Middle School
Becoming a geography teacher has been a long time coming for Brett Mauler, York Middle School’s new geography teacher. “I have wanted to be a social studies teacher since I was a 5th grader,” he said. “I chose to teach geography because I find it important for students to learn about where places are in the world, understanding world cultures, and how all the pieces of the world fit together and why. I love teaching geography, looking at maps, and I try to make learning fun. I try to use real life examples and relate it to students' lives. I feel if I want students to remember something I need to make it relatable to their life so they can see the importance of it.”
Mauler – in his fourth year of teaching, is also head wrestling and assistant softball coach. “I enjoy teaching and coaching so much and last year when we couldn't be around the students it made it difficult,” Mauler said.
Mauler was born and raised in Sargent, Neb. but has taken a liking to his new community. “I really enjoy the town of York so far. I think our teaching staff and administration here at York is amazing,” Mauler said. “I have enjoyed many of the farmers that I have gotten to meet living in the country and I have found that this town truly supports the school and the school employees do a good job of supporting community businesses.”
Mahler’s parents still live in Sargent; his sister Tiara graduated in 2020. Following his graduation from Sargent High School, Mahler attended Iowa Western Community College and University of Nebraska-Kearney. He is working on earning his Master’s degree from Chadron State College.
Lauren Rabourn – English, York High School
Focusing on students is key to her teaching, said Lauren Rabourn, York High School’s new English teacher – something that works well with teaching English. “I like the thinking and creativity that is developed through writing and reading,” she said. “There isn’t always an A or B answer, which usually allows students to open up and share their personal experiences as they relate to what we are talking about and working on in the classroom.”
A way Rabourn achieves this is through blended learning. “To put it simply, [blended learning] is active engaged learning online and in class,” Rabourn said. “Blended learning has increased student engagement and motivation in my classroom because students have more control over their learning when it comes to time, place, path, and pace. This means I have the ability to work more directly with individual or small groups of students, which has created more opportunities for me to meet my students where they are.”
This is Rabourn’s 12th year as an educator, teaching in Shelby before York. She and her husband, Scott, and their children Emma (9), Owen (4) and Cole (2) still reside in Shelby, but Rabourn said she has enjoyed getting to know the York community. “Although we still live in Shelby, I will say that the school community has been incredibly welcoming and supportive. My transition into York Public Schools has been amazing, and I owe that to all of the wonderful people,” she said.
Rabourn earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Rabourn urges her students to reach for the stars and stay positive whether they succeed or come up short. “I am as competitive as they come, but there is a lot of value in the learning that comes from failure,” she said. “Failures are inevitable, especially when you take a big risk to achieve ambitious goals. Recognize this before you begin. You will learn from your failures and they will only make you better.”
Matt Fike – Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) coordinator, York High School.
“I teach because it’s really the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” said Matt Fike, York High School’s new Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) coordinator. “My program is funded by a grant that allows us to focus exclusively on employment skills, academic skills, and other important skills such as communication, team work, critical thinking, and decision making. We hope to be a part of graduating students who are college or career ready from day one after high school.”
While Fike has primarily taught in Oklahoma, he and his wife – a teacher at York Middle School – have resided in York twice. “We’ve lived in York for almost 4 years and it’s our second time living here. We were also students here in the 1980s at York College and have always loved this community,” Fike said.
Teaching must be in Fike’s DNA, as his oldest daughter (of three) teaches at Heartland Community School in Henderson, and his parents were educators. Even so, Fike said there was a time he didn’t appreciate a love of learning, and hopes to foster a love for learning in the students he works with. “I wish I had known how much I actually enjoy learning when I was in high school. I had great teachers and coaches and I went to great schools. I just didn’t understand the joy that can come from learning until later in college.” Fike has his Bachelor’s degree in political science and education, and a Master’s degree in organizational leadership.
“I’m excited about this new program [JAG] I’m a part of and seeing the doors it will open for our students,” Fike said.
Megan Poppert – Kindergarten-fifth grade Speech-Language Pathologist, York Elementary School
Megan Poppert, York Elementary School’s new K-5 Speech-Language Pathologist, describes her job as “rewarding.” This is Poppert’s first year of teaching, following her earning her Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. “Being able to help children build a solid foundation of learning and communication at the elementary level is one of the most rewarding opportunities that I could think of,” Poppert said. “I can't wait to see how all of my students grow this year, and I am sure that I will learn as much from them as they learn from me.”
Part of that mutual learning comes from getting to know her students and their families. “Something I learned very early on was to be interested in what other people's interests are. This has helped form my teaching style and has led to some pretty unique and fun ways to incorporate speech/language therapy into their days,” Poppert said. “For example, I have a few students who are passionate about sports so we have played basketball while practicing some tricky sounds.” One of Poppert’s other students loves airplanes, so Poppert has incorporated reading passages about airplanes into the student’s lessons. “I enjoy being able to individualize my lessons to my students and see their passions come to life,” she said.
Poppert is a graduate of nearby Fillmore Central. “Growing up in the area, I always heard that York was a great town to be in,” she said. “I have gotten the chance to learn more about the town itself and meet some pretty great people throughout the community already.” Poppert still has ties to Geneva, as her parents still work and live there. She also has two younger brothers who area in college. “Both are off doing big things and I'm so proud of them,” Poppert said. Among the other big changes in her life is Poppert’s wedding, slated for November. Poppert is embracing the changes in her life. “Overall, I am so excited to be part of such a welcoming and supportive community and school district,” she said. “I can't wait to see what the future holds for me as a York Duke.”
Olivia Alberts – Kindergarten teacher, York Elementary School
First-year teacher Olivia Alberts has already gone head-first into getting to know her new community. “I have never felt more welcomed in a new place; everyone is so kind and willing to help,” said YES’s new kindergarten teacher. “I grew up in a small town, so I was looking for that tight-knit community in my new home, too. I recently moved to York and already am finding my favorite places. So far Goodypop is my favorite stop.”
Alberts is bringing that tight-knit mentality to the classroom, too. “I am excited to start meeting students and their families. In the hallways, I love watching students interact with their former teachers. These bonds last a lifetime. I can’t wait to build that bond with my students,” Alberts said.
Alberts, a Filley, Neb. native, earned her Bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and is working on her Master’s degree from Concordia University. Pursuing a Master’s degree in literacy is an echo of her own experiences in kindergarten. “I remember how amazing my kindergarten teacher was at reading us stories,” Alberts said. “She helped me find my love for reading and I hope to do the same for my students.”
Much like embracing the York community, Alberts’ teaching has her all-in. “I love working with this age group because there is never a dull moment,” she said. “I pour everything I have into teaching my students. I get excited about learning to help them be excited about it, too.”
“I know that they can feel my smile right through my mask.”
Makaleigh Yantzie – Kindergarten and third-grade special education, York Elementary School
York Elementary School is adding another kindergarten teacher to the roster, who is doing double-duty as YES third-grade special education teacher. Makaleigh Yantzie has begun her first year of teaching, and said she lasers in on fostering relationships with her students. “I am very big on building relationships and that's what one of the main things I try to focus on,” Yantzie said. “Students will struggle to learn from you if you don't have a relationship and they don't respect you.”
Yantzie – who also coaches volleyball and girls tennis -- said she’s up for the challenges of teaching and coaching in the era of COVID-19. “There are so many challenges associated with this year but I like that. It's a chance to build my knowledge and grow in ways I didn't think were possible,” she said. She added that special education lends itself to building on a diverse set of knowledge and skills – challenges she embraces. “I chose special education because there are so many aspects involved in special education. It's different for each student and I love how individualized it is,” Yantzie said.
Yantzie said her teachers growing up have been a source of inspiration. “They worked hard and sacrificed a lot of things that I didn't know at the time. I will forever be grateful for them.” Yantzie is a graduate of Shickley High School; her mother is a teacher at Shickley Public School. Following high school graduation, she attended Central Community College-Columbus and Fort Hays State (Hays, Kan.). Yantzie is furthering her education, pursuing her special education endorsement from University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Growing up in Geneva and attending school in Shickley gave her a preconceived notion about York, but Yantzie said the York community is even better than she expected. “I love the community here,” Yantzie said. “I always had a different perception about York. Living here has shown me that my perception is wrong. Everyone is so helpful and friendly. It really feels like home.”
Samantha Johns – All-day preschool
York Public School’s new preschool teacher Samantha Johns said being a preschool teacher is fun, and her first year with a class of her own is shaping up to be no exception. “I have never been able to teach my own class before other than student teaching so it will be awesome to see [students’] growth over a whole year. Preschoolers are so much fun. They love to learn and are always excited to be in school,” Johns said. “They tell the best stories and make me laugh every day.”
Johns is a May 2020 Doane University graduate and Milford native. She said York makes her feel like she is at home. “Everyone is always so nice and helpful no matter where I go,” Johns said. “I love the small town feel, it reminds me of how I grew up.”
She is going even farther with her education by pursuing her Master’s degree. Through her years in school, Johns has realized that – even as a small child – a quality teacher is something to be appreciated. “I wish I would have known how important my teacher was to me. When you are 4 or 5 years old you don't focus on things like that. It is all about playing and your friends,” Johns said. “I just want my students to be impacted by me and remember me when they grow up. My goal is to give as much love as I can to each student and make a difference to them.”
Johns’ teaching will likely be memorable to her students, as she incorporates many activities into her lessons. “I am all about getting the students up and moving,” Johns said. “I want them to be active in the classroom. It makes their learning so much more fun and impactful.”
