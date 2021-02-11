‘Ordinary Love’: The scribe and his bride

YORK – Norma Moseley is the copy editor to husband Steve Moseley’s writer.
Steve – besides being an accomplished print journalist – has the gift of gab. Norma, a nurse, has an eye for detail and a sharp memory, gently “copy-editing” Steve’s memories of the two, who have been married since 1970.
And there are plenty of memories.
“Tell them about the first house we owned,” Steve prompts his wife – also known as Good Wife Norma.
“It was a little bitty house it had two bedrooms and you could actually go in the closet in one bedroom over and out the closet into the other one. The tiny kitchen was so small we couldn’t even have a table. We had a card table and chairs. It had one kitchen cabinet – it was a sink cabinet.”
“A single-car garage,” Steve says.
“Detached,” Norma gently interjects.
“Yeah, detached.”
For years the Moseley’s were in the grocery store business, until fate and a long-held-back gift led Steve to a newsroom keyboard at age 40. Norma has been a nurse the duration, with an additional gift of creating -- whether an art quilt or a treasure hewn of wood. “She loves flowers,” Steve adds, clearly proud of his wife’s career and extracurricular accomplishments.
Good Wife Norma is proud of her husband, too, especially since his life moved to a newsroom. “He was much happier when he got the basics down for the cameras and everything,” she says. “He loves kids, so he liked going to all of the sports and interacting with them.”
The Moseley’s enjoyed kids at home, too, having raised three kids and in more recent years gaining six grandkids to spoil.
Over the course of the years, from tiny houses to tiny people, the Moseleys have been on the move. Since being married they have lived in Columbus, St. Edward, Grand Island, Broken Bow, Lexington, Powell, Wyoming, Hampton, Aurora -- and now York. Each adventure has been the work of a partnership. Best friends?
“I would say so,” Steve says. “Most days.”
Norma laughs. “There are exceptions.”
“I don’t have any better friends,” Steve says. “There are different kinds of friends. I’ve got my fishing buddy friends I go to Canada with and sit around the campfire drinking, smoking, farting and telling lies.”
Norma rolls her eyes.
“As far as a real friend….” Steve trails off, looking at his wife fondly.
“You need someone you can tell everything to. Somebody you can confide in,” Norma says, adding: “He doesn’t always tell me when he buys a fishing pole or something.”
If a friend is also someone you can laugh with, that is true of the Moseleys. “When we first got married I thought it was clever to introduce her as ‘This is Norma, my first wife.’ I did that about three times and I have never done that since. She but the kabbash on that in a heartbeat.”
Now Norma is Good Wife Norma, or, as Moseley calls her in his column (after first reference, of course), “G.W.N.”
Even so, a column, nickname and acronym can’t begin to describe the friendship, love and perfect combination between the scribe and his bride.