‘Ordinary Love’: The scribe and his bride

Good Wife Norma is proud of her husband, too, especially since his life moved to a newsroom. “He was much happier when he got the basics down for the cameras and everything,” she says. “He loves kids, so he liked going to all of the sports and interacting with them.”

The Moseley’s enjoyed kids at home, too, having raised three kids and in more recent years gaining six grandkids to spoil.

Over the course of the years, from tiny houses to tiny people, the Moseleys have been on the move. Since being married they have lived in Columbus, St. Edward, Grand Island, Broken Bow, Lexington, Powell, Wyoming, Hampton, Aurora -- and now York. Each adventure has been the work of a partnership. Best friends?

“I would say so,” Steve says. “Most days.”

Norma laughs. “There are exceptions.”

“I don’t have any better friends,” Steve says. “There are different kinds of friends. I’ve got my fishing buddy friends I go to Canada with and sit around the campfire drinking, smoking, farting and telling lies.”

Norma rolls her eyes.

“As far as a real friend….” Steve trails off, looking at his wife fondly.