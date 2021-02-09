‘Ordinary Love’: Moguls’ love goes the distance

If true love means believing in your partner’s ability to go the distance, Ron “Bonz” and Madonna Mogul are married, living proof.

“She – and I’ve told her this ever since before we were married – she can do anything she puts her mind to. She can, whatever it is,” Ron said of his wife.

Ron is at the helm of Mogul's Transmission & Towing in York; Madonna, the Executive Director of York Area Chamber of Commerce. From much different beginnings, the couple have become leaders in the community – all while having faith in the other’s ability to achieve their dreams.

The Moguls met October 1985. Madonna was working at Country Kitchen in York, while Ron worked in Kansas City. “I was actually waiting on his dad for quite a few months, and his dad used to always say, ‘I have this son that lives in Kansas City you need to meet,’” Madonna said. Ron’s dad came for coffee three times a day.

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Ron and Madonna. Mutual friends from Country Kitchen had a Halloween get-together.

“She was angry the first time I saw her,” Ron said.