‘Ordinary Love’: Moguls’ love goes the distance

If true love means believing in your partner’s ability to go the distance, Ron “Bonz” and Madonna Mogul are married, living proof.
“She – and I’ve told her this ever since before we were married – she can do anything she puts her mind to. She can, whatever it is,” Ron said of his wife.
Ron is at the helm of Mogul's Transmission & Towing in York; Madonna, the Executive Director of York Area Chamber of Commerce. From much different beginnings, the couple have become leaders in the community – all while having faith in the other’s ability to achieve their dreams.
The Moguls met October 1985. Madonna was working at Country Kitchen in York, while Ron worked in Kansas City. “I was actually waiting on his dad for quite a few months, and his dad used to always say, ‘I have this son that lives in Kansas City you need to meet,’” Madonna said. Ron’s dad came for coffee three times a day.
It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Ron and Madonna. Mutual friends from Country Kitchen had a Halloween get-together.
“She was angry the first time I saw her,” Ron said.
Ron had worked at Country Kitchen for a time, too, and knew the owners and employees well. So, of course, he made himself at home. “Whenever I came in I would just go in the back and cook my own food or whatever I wanted to do,” Ron said with a shrug. “She didn’t know me so she got after me pretty hard – ‘what are you doing back here? You can’t be back here!’”
Knowing the scenario, the two became a couple, Ron driving to York from Kansas City when he could to see his girlfriend. A serious bout with mono brought Ron back to York so his family could care for him.
It was a motorcycle ride – one of the couple’s now-shared passions – that sealed the deal for Ron. Ron borrowed his father’s motorcycle for their first date, and they went to Seward. Madonna had little to no experience with motorcycles at the time. “Coming home she fell asleep on the back of the motorcycle,” Ron said, smiling. “That’s when I knew she was a keeper – she trusted me enough to fall asleep on the back of a motorcycle.”
They moved to Omaha and got married May 1986. Soon after their twin daughters’ birth they returned to York.
When the two can get away from work responsibilities, they spend time with their twin daughters and their grandchildren – plus squeeze in some travelling. Madonna said one of her favorite vacations was to Maine. “That’s one of my favorites – our 20th anniversary,” Madonna said.
When vacationing, air travel is rarely in the picture. Ron and Madonna savor their travels, whether by motorcycle or car. Maine was no exception. “It was a amazing. We had 16 days – we road-tripped, had no schedule other than the fact that we knew where we were going to stay for three days,” Madonna said. “We winged it,” Ron said. During their travels’ sometimes-long car rides, the couple sees the country while laughing, singing (especially music from the 1970s) and reminiscing.
There is plenty to reminisce about.
One example is what could be considered “their” song – a “Every Time You Cry” by the band Outfield. “When he lived in Kansas City he wrote me a letter – all of the words to the song,” Madonna said.
“He would call me from a specific pay phone [in Overland Park,]” Madonna remembered. “There was a comic book store there,” Ron said.
“We spent a lot of time in comic book stores,” Madonna said. “He puts up with football from me.”
The future is sure to be filled with even more love and laughter…
…and believing in one another, for the road ahead is lined with possibilities.