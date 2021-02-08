‘Ordinary Love’: Kings make beautiful music together

It’s the stuff song lyrics are made of: a small town girl heads to the big city, filled with dreams and plenty of uncertainty.
It was 1989. Elizabeth King was 29 years old, and had just been let go from a job at a Grand Island radio station. The natural next step would be to head to Music City – Nashville, Tenn.
Meanwhile, Terry King rubbed elbows in Music City with some of the biggest names in country music. An accomplished musician himself, Terry he had belonged to a band called the “Daryl Pillow Gang.” It just so happened the new friend whose couch Elizabeth had been crashing on in Nashville knew the band from working at a hotel in Kearney. Daryl Pillow Gang had played at the hotel’s lounge, and Elizabeth’s new friend Sandy was thrilled the band members were in Nashville.
By then the Gang had disbanded, and Terry was a road manager for Patty Loveless. Soon after meeting, Elizabeth and Terry started dating. Two years later, they married.
Terry was on the road nearly every weekend with Loveless, but Elizabeth had plenty of adventures herself. She spent her weekends at the Grand Ole Opry, making friends – in typical Elizabeth fashion – with everyone she met. The list of stars she met were bright: Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe…. There were also then-relatively unknowns Keith Whitley, Clint Black and Garth Brooks.
When 1990 rolled around, Terry had scored a position with Mel Tillis. (Mel had given his blessing – in Mel Tillis’s own way – for Terry to marry Elizabeth.) The newlyweds made their first home as house-sitters for Mel Tillis, a log cabin in the woods near his theatre.
Far from the quiet of the log cabin in the woods, Terry continued working with Mel as his sound man. Elizabeth took a job at a Branson radio station as a promotions director, while writing and producing the station’s segment “Branson Backstage.”
The hustle and bustle of shining stars and music in the air fueled the love between the Kings. The couple treasures a thick photo album stuffed with autographed photos, personal photos and messages from just about every name in country music.
Once Elizabeth became pregnant with their second daughter, the couple decided as exciting and fulfilling as their life in Branson was, it was time to have a fulfilling life back in Nebraska. The couple packed up and moved, and made a more traditional family life with their daughters Anna and Rachel.
As precious as the photos, autographs and famous friendships have been to the couple, the most precious thing of all is each other – making beautiful music together.