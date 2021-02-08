‘Ordinary Love’: Kings make beautiful music together

It’s the stuff song lyrics are made of: a small town girl heads to the big city, filled with dreams and plenty of uncertainty.

It was 1989. Elizabeth King was 29 years old, and had just been let go from a job at a Grand Island radio station. The natural next step would be to head to Music City – Nashville, Tenn.

Meanwhile, Terry King rubbed elbows in Music City with some of the biggest names in country music. An accomplished musician himself, Terry he had belonged to a band called the “Daryl Pillow Gang.” It just so happened the new friend whose couch Elizabeth had been crashing on in Nashville knew the band from working at a hotel in Kearney. Daryl Pillow Gang had played at the hotel’s lounge, and Elizabeth’s new friend Sandy was thrilled the band members were in Nashville.

By then the Gang had disbanded, and Terry was a road manager for Patty Loveless. Soon after meeting, Elizabeth and Terry started dating. Two years later, they married.