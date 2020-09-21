Mustang Roundup celebrates community

MCCOOL JUNCTION—Many area community celebrations were cancelled or postponed over the course of the festival season, due to COVID-19. McCool’s Mustang Roundup pressed on, organizing mask- and social distancing-friendly activities.

Mustang Roundup – this year dubbed “Mask”erade – had plenty to do. “Mustang Roundup was very well-attended by all in the McCool Junction Community and surrounding areas,” said McCool Community Club President Eddie Sheffield.

Auto enthusiasts could bring their proud wheeled possessions to a car show the first day of the three-day event. Another event was a vintage Husker tailgate.

Following coronavirus precautions, the chicken feed at the town hall was to-go, but that wasn’t all. “Seating was provided outdoors and it was great weather for the weekend,” Sheffield. The fire department’s brats and burgers, and the pancake feed followed suit. The fish fry – which sold out quickly – was also to-go, and also had socially-distanced outdoor seating available. Also offering foodstuffs was the Pour Horse Coffee Trailer, and a McCool Public School Band bake sale fundraiser.