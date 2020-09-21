Mustang Roundup celebrates community

MCCOOL JUNCTION—Many area community celebrations were cancelled or postponed over the course of the festival season, due to COVID-19. McCool’s Mustang Roundup pressed on, organizing mask- and social distancing-friendly activities.
Mustang Roundup – this year dubbed “Mask”erade – had plenty to do. “Mustang Roundup was very well-attended by all in the McCool Junction Community and surrounding areas,” said McCool Community Club President Eddie Sheffield.
Auto enthusiasts could bring their proud wheeled possessions to a car show the first day of the three-day event. Another event was a vintage Husker tailgate.
Following coronavirus precautions, the chicken feed at the town hall was to-go, but that wasn’t all. “Seating was provided outdoors and it was great weather for the weekend,” Sheffield. The fire department’s brats and burgers, and the pancake feed followed suit. The fish fry – which sold out quickly – was also to-go, and also had socially-distanced outdoor seating available. Also offering foodstuffs was the Pour Horse Coffee Trailer, and a McCool Public School Band bake sale fundraiser.
Activities included a corn hole tournament, day-long “golf around town,” Fire Department water fight for both grown-ups and kids, duck races, golf cart poker run and Frisbee golf. The poker run took participants all over town. “The golf cart poker run Sunday evening [had] stops at Smitty’s, Extreme Automotive, McCool Heating and Air, McCool Junction Band Bake sale and ended at the Village Hall for the fish fry.” Another popular attraction took attendees to the sky. “We also had a demonstration from the Life Flight Helicopter landing at the baseball field and doing tours of five at a time,” In a nod to other processions, attendees could decorate their vehicles for a cruise around town in lieu of a parade. “The cruise night on Saturday evening was a total success,” Sheffield said.
Friday the band “Ain’t Dead Yet” performed outdoors. A DJ also provided music Saturday on the Village Green.
Sheffield said this year’s Mustang Roundup “Mask”erade was a community team effort. “I would like to thank the Community Club members, Bob Auman, Kathy Matzner, Katie Linaberry and Lynne Simcoe for a truly wonderful weekend,” he said. “They worked very hard with me to make sure that our local annual event provided enjoyment for all who attended with activities that were safe for all.”
