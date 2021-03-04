More than just a pretty #bookface

The #bookfaceFriday hashtag is also appearing on Kilgore’s Facebook page. The challenge asks people to strategically pose with a book, the human or animal – or even object -- becoming an extension of the book’s cover. It started at the New York Public Library. In 2014, a New York Public Library employee came up with the idea, inspired by the website “Sleeveface.” Sleeveface, according to its home page is: “one or more persons obscuring or augmenting any part of their body or bodies with record sleeve(s) causing an illusion.”

The Nebraska Library Commission (NLC) decided #bookfaceFriday was a great fit for them, too, said Tessa Terry, NLC Communications Coordinator. “We saw BookFace as a way to highlight our collections and services in a fun and interactive way.”

BookFace Friday trends heavily on Instagram, but like many other libraries Kilgore primarily utilize Facebook to showcase patrons’ and employees’ creativity. On an early-February Friday Baker became one with the cover of Amy Tan’s “The Valley of Amazement.” Baker’s eyes peering over the top of the book, she became an extension of Tan’s red-lipped cover girl’s face.

Due’s lizard and dog have both been models for #bookfaceFriday and #PetsWithBooks on Mondays. “They’re all willing participants,” she said. “Anyone can do them.”