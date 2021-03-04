More than just a pretty #bookface

YORK – Across the nation, libraries are striving to take their services and promotions beyond the brick-and-mortar, many utilizing social media platforms.
Kilgore Memorial Library is no exception – recent social media favorites include Mr. and Mrs. B.’s online story time and follower-submitted photos of pets both furry and scaly posing with pet-themed books for #PetsWithBooks Week. (Arazi the dog had a photo shoot with “If You Give a Dog a Donut” on Facebook. In another Facebook post, Apollo the Bearded Dragon showed off an ambitious stack of to-read books.) Kilgore has also started participating in the #ThrowbackThursday hashtag. “We’ve been doing Throwback Thursday since we have so much access to historic photos,” said Janey Due, Kilgore Memorial Library Public Services Assistant. She said being more of a presence on social media is something Kilgore is working to strengthen. “We are making sure we’re posting something at least once a day. A lot of libraries have been doing [these hashtags] and we realized we haven’t been doing as much social media.”
Due is one of two Public Services Assistants at Kilgore who are primarily charged with fostering more relationships with the public through promotion and outreach. “We are definitely becoming more of a face on social media, which I think is a good thing,” said Carol Baker, Kilgore Memorial Library Education Outreach Coordinator a.k.a. Mrs. B.
The #bookfaceFriday hashtag is also appearing on Kilgore’s Facebook page. The challenge asks people to strategically pose with a book, the human or animal – or even object -- becoming an extension of the book’s cover. It started at the New York Public Library. In 2014, a New York Public Library employee came up with the idea, inspired by the website “Sleeveface.” Sleeveface, according to its home page is: “one or more persons obscuring or augmenting any part of their body or bodies with record sleeve(s) causing an illusion.”
The Nebraska Library Commission (NLC) decided #bookfaceFriday was a great fit for them, too, said Tessa Terry, NLC Communications Coordinator. “We saw BookFace as a way to highlight our collections and services in a fun and interactive way.”
BookFace Friday trends heavily on Instagram, but like many other libraries Kilgore primarily utilize Facebook to showcase patrons’ and employees’ creativity. On an early-February Friday Baker became one with the cover of Amy Tan’s “The Valley of Amazement.” Baker’s eyes peering over the top of the book, she became an extension of Tan’s red-lipped cover girl’s face.
Due’s lizard and dog have both been models for #bookfaceFriday and #PetsWithBooks on Mondays. “They’re all willing participants,” she said. “Anyone can do them.”
BookFace Friday started becoming popular soon after it started in mid-2010s, and has since boosted the social media of thousands of libraries nationally, for many of them garnering “likes” far beyond their typical post reach. Baker said so far Kilgore’s efforts have seemed to have worked. “I think more people look at our Facebook page because then they’ll know there are new things coming up.”
Terry said BookFace Friday is particularly popular with NLC’s online visitors. “They were very popular when we started the campaign a few years ago, and are consistently our most popular posts every week,” Terry said. “We’ve enjoyed seeing some of our photos shared by other libraries, including NY public library.”
Due said Kilgore’s Facebook posts also seem to be popular, but she hopes for even more interactions. “I think people really like seeing ours, but we haven’t received very many submissions,” she said. Due said people are welcome to come to Kilgore to have a BookFace portrait taken. “We can help find [BookFace] books,” she said. “Or they can use any book they have at home and send it through Facebook.”
Terry said that while social media popularity is beneficial, there’s a more important motivation behind participating in social media campaigns like #bookfaceFriday. “It’s not about the likes,” Terry said. “It’s about featuring a service we provide, whether that’s our book club kits, library science collection, children services or Nebraska OverDrive Libraries. Keeping your community and library customers informed is essential.”
Kilgore’s social media goals are much the same, Due said. “We try to keep people interacting with us – asking questions and getting recommendations.”
Terry said social media efforts are paramount to connecting library services with the public. “People can’t use services they don’t know about.”