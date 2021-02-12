Love is in the air: Kids' thoughts on Valentine's Day

YORK – Valentine’s Day is drawing near, and students’ desks in many schools have stashes of Valentines and candy.
But what makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day? Emmanuel-Faith students weighed in as the holiday of love approaches.
“Cards and candy. I actually brought [some],” said kindergartener Sofia Lyon. “It’s some little heart patties,” she said with her holiday-appropriate heart headband bounced. Why heart patties? “Because it’s the only kind we could find. And guess what? It was SpongeBob.” Lyon said she brought enough for everyone. “We already passed it out.”
First grader Wilson Ragoss said his class had also already distributed cards and treats. “This morning we gave cards that have Bible verses in them. They also have Starbursts and Smarties to eat: two Starbursts and two Smarties.”
“We even got to give everyone each Valentine’s things,” added Ragoss’s first grade classmate Kynadee Skaggs. The class made the Starburst-Smartie Valentines as a team, Ragoss said. “We worked like a factory.” Ragoss and Skaggs explained each step, and each classmate’s role, giving credit where credit is due. “We made those for every grade in the school,” Skaggs said.
Lyon’s classmate Wyatt Branz said he also brought treats. “I brought some gummy bears and a tattoo. The tattoo is in a card. The gummy bears are pink.” Branz said he thinks his treats would be perfect for a girlfriend “because that is what Mom bought for me.” If it were up to Branz and the sky’s the limit, he said he would make a different choice. “Suckers because they last a long time.”
Corianna Gillespie thought carefully about what she would like to give. Gillespie said a koala would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift – especially thoughtful considering its rarity. “You can never get them.” Lyon had a helpful idea for her classmate. “You can get a bobcat, but you have to train it first.” Lyon said ideally she’d give something a little more practical. “Actually, what I would get a huge bag of hearts that you can pass out,” she said. However, the holiday of love isn’t just romantic, Lyon said. “If you really want to give things for Valentine’s Day you could share them with other people that are homeless.”
Ragoss said he’d like to give Bibles out for Valentine’s Day. If flowers were the only choice? “My mom likes roses. My dad would probably like a dandelion,” Ragoss said. Ragoss also said he thinks of Valentine’s Day as a way to spend time with family. “Valentine’s Day is when you can be with your mom and dad and gave dinner with them and get to spend time with them,” he said.
“Valentine’s Day is about God and also God can share love.”
“God puts love in the air,” Lyon added.
Skaggs could be considered a romance prodigy. “I would get them fireworks in the middle of the night and a nice little dinner – and flowers. Probably roses and tulips.”
Branz said Valentine’s Day is his favorite holiday. “You get a whole heck lot of candy.” Skaggs said she likes candy, too, and that here is plenty to like about Valentine’s Day. “It’s so fun and you get to spread the love,” Skaggs said.