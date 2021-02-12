Love is in the air: Kids' thoughts on Valentine's Day

Corianna Gillespie thought carefully about what she would like to give. Gillespie said a koala would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift – especially thoughtful considering its rarity. “You can never get them.” Lyon had a helpful idea for her classmate. “You can get a bobcat, but you have to train it first.” Lyon said ideally she’d give something a little more practical. “Actually, what I would get a huge bag of hearts that you can pass out,” she said. However, the holiday of love isn’t just romantic, Lyon said. “If you really want to give things for Valentine’s Day you could share them with other people that are homeless.”

Ragoss said he’d like to give Bibles out for Valentine’s Day. If flowers were the only choice? “My mom likes roses. My dad would probably like a dandelion,” Ragoss said. Ragoss also said he thinks of Valentine’s Day as a way to spend time with family. “Valentine’s Day is when you can be with your mom and dad and gave dinner with them and get to spend time with them,” he said.

“Valentine’s Day is about God and also God can share love.”

“God puts love in the air,” Lyon added.

Skaggs could be considered a romance prodigy. “I would get them fireworks in the middle of the night and a nice little dinner – and flowers. Probably roses and tulips.”