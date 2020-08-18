Lurking among the stacks of Kilgore Memorial Library are ten cats – two physical, the other eight paper. Find all ten, and a treat is yours!
Librarian Diane Crowder organized the in-house activity after seeing the idea online. “I love cats, and thought cats would be fun,” she said. So Crowder scoured Kilgore’s catalog in search of book referencing cats. She then hid the cats in the stacks, coordinating with the cat’s book. “They are hidden by their authors or book in which they appear,” Crowder explained.
Searchers are welcome to give the catalog a try when locating the cats, too. The activity helps children – and adults – learn how a library is organized, not to mention find something new to read as they search. Crowder said she welcomes grown-up cat seekers. “I wish more adults would give it a go,” she said.
Whether adults want to search for cats or not, there are other resources at the library that will enrich. Southeast Community College Adult Education classes have started up again, giving grownups new opportunities to learn. “It’s an important service,” said Kilgore Memorial Library Director Deb Robertson.
Classes can help learners earn their GED, and non-English speakers can take ESL classes. “It’s amazing what happens in the classroom across the hallway,” Roberson said.
Robertson there are some subtle differences since the library reopened. “It’s been steady, and a lot of new homeschool families are coming in.” She also noted that people are checking out more items at a time, and some have commented they are worried the library will close again because of COVID-19. Robertson said those concerned about coming to the library because of their personal coronavirus-related reasons still have curbside pickup as an option to get materials.
In the meantime, hidden cats are within the stacks of both the children and adult sections, but not in the movie section. Crowder said this makes a perfect after-school activity, especially considering the library’s coronavirus computer limitations. “It gives them another activity to do, if the kids are done and still need something to do,” Crowder said.
At the library’s circulation desk sit clipboards with numbered sheets ready to fill out with cat locations. Once the sheet is completed, the successful searcher receives a tootsie roll sucker.
The activity lasts through the month, but maybe longer if it’s popular, Crowder said.
As the book “The Cat and the Hat” says,
“I know some good games we could play,” said the cat. “I know some good tricks,” said the Cat in the Hat.
