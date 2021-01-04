It takes a village: Fairmont clerk retires in small-town fashion

FAIRMONT – Village clerks could be considered the backbone of their small community, from doing a community’s budget to being the face of city hall and beyond.

Linda Priefert Carroll Zuerlein is no exception. Fairmont’s Village Clerk for roughly three decades ended her tenure last week with a well-deserved retirement, sent off by a well-deserved lineup of well-wishers waiting on main street of Fairmont on her last day.

Zuerlein’s story, however, is a unique one. June 2019 she was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer, and has been fighting ever since – all while helping keep the town of Fairmont running. Zuerein’s last day – New Year’s Eve – was a proper send off from a town that has since lived like Linda.

The mantra “Live like Linda” has for over a year been the rallying cry of Zuerlein’s community of supporters, who have celebrated her zeal for life and dogged determination in the face of an obstacle no one should have to face.

From fund-raisers to prayers, the longtime beloved face of Fairmont has received support from hundreds from people of Fairmont and beyond. Through the ups and downs, Zuerlein has managed to help keep the town running – with the help of Sherry Rose, who has also become a familiar face in Fairmont as Zuerlein’s assistant and ardent supporter.