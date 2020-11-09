Holidays at Wessels offer family fun

YORK – It’s beginning to look – and feel – a lot like Christmas at Wessels Living History Farm.
“We want to make it an atmosphere where everyone wants to be,” said Wessels Living History Farm Director Vicki Northrop. “Right now people have been thinking of ways to feel good and celebrate – put smiles on people’s faces.”
The main event at Wessels lasts December 1 – January 2: the First Annual Wessels Living History Farm Christmas Cruise, which will offer a unique holiday experience cruising through the farm, and enjoy the lights and other decorations – socially-distanced.
Businesses, organizations and family groups are invited to help decorate the farm by claiming a building, the water tower or a farm implement on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Wessels Living History Farm has dibs on the church.) “We’re going to try and put as many lights in the tractor building as we can so people can drive by and see the lights,” Northrop said of one of the locations. “We want to make [Wessels] a place where everyone wants to drive by and look.”
Decorating a tree is another option. Trees can be placed in the church, barn and tractor building.
Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or light display. There will also be prizes awarded for: Best Decorated Farm Equipment, Most Creative, People’s Choice, Early 1900s Award, Tim Burton Award, Most Traditional Award, Favorite Tree, Favorite Building and Museum Favorite.
Cruisers are encouraged to bring food donations for Blue Valley Community Action-York, or make monetary donations to the farm.
Weekends at Wessels December 1 – January 2 will offer plenty of activities, like a Christmas Market; holiday music; kids’ Christmas crafts; hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies; and farm tours. Wessels is offering free summer event admission with paid new member applications.
Northrop said she hopes to see more area schools participate in the festive activities. “We are involving as many schools as possible,” she said, whether it be decorating, caroling or any other way schools wish to add to the fun.
Holiday events at the farm are family-friendly, and there is something for everyone, Northrop said. “Go for a ride with your family, leave something for the food pantry and enjoy Christmas at the same time.”
“Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, the excitement and energy around you… it’s that feeling.”
