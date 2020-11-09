Holidays at Wessels offer family fun

How to be part of the festivities

Choose which farm implement or building you want to decorate and register via Facebook Messenger or email wesselsfarm@gmail.com with your name or group’s name and what you want to decorate. Generators are welcome and may be required.

Registration Deadline: November 20, 2020

Set up: November 20-25, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Decorating deadline: November 25, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Take down: January 3 – 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Must have teardown done by 4 p.m.)

Christmas Market booths are available for $20, and will be held December 5-6. 12-13, 19-20. Call 402-710-0682 to reserve a spot.