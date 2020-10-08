Henderson nonprofit puts therapy in the saddle

Grace Children’s Home provides equine-assisted therapy for children suffering trauma. “They’re living with the consequences of decisions made for them,” said Mark Danielson, Executive Director of Grace Children's Home. Danielson’s passion for helping children comes from his pastoral background, Ph.D. in leadership and human development, and – of course – his lifelong love of all things equine. “I learned horses give you a safe place, and a place to escape some of the chaos of the world,” Danielson said. “When you’re riding it’s pretty hard to think about what’s troubling you at the moment.”

Danielson estimated Grace Children’s home has given about 200 sessions among 20 children in the last six months. There have been scores of sessions and children – many foster children – who have stepped into Grace Children’s Home’s ring over the course of its existence. One child, though, rode her way into the Danielson family’s hearts and home. Cheyenne, now a ninth-grader at Heartland Community Schools, was once a child without a safe place. Abandoned by her parents at an early age, Cheyenne is one of Grace Children’s Home’s biggest success stories – and one of the Danielson’s most beloved. Thanks to the love of her family, her inner strength and the power of equine therapy, Cheyenne can pay it forward, helping with Grace Children’s Home’s equine therapy.