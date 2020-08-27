York College has plans to keep COVID-19 off campus

YORK—A new school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic brings new rules. York College is no exception.
A task force comprised of on- and off-campus resources came together to establish COVID-19 protocols and procedures for the unprecedented 2020-2021 school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local health district Four Corners Health Department were two of the expert resources used to come up with the plan, which apply to the entire campus.
Students were warmly welcomed to campus as in years past, but this year also received a packet of information on COVID-19 spread prevention and safety, including – but not limited to – safety procedures, screening, testing and campus guidelines. Weekly reminders about symptoms and spread will also be regularly sent.
“Educating our students will be one of the strongest deterrents for fighting COVID-19,” the official guidelines document states.
Generally, York College will only allow students and employees into student residence halls and dining areas. Novel coronavirus screenings, including temperature checks, will be required daily, and individual or group testing will be done on an as-needed basis. Should a student fail a temperature check, attendance rules will be adjusted to allow for more absences; however, absences must be approved by a resident director of qualified staff screener. Temperatures registering 100.4°F or more will prohibit an individual from going onto the rest of campus.
These staff members will also be trained for proper preventive techniques in the event of an outbreak.
A school-wide mask requirement and 6-foot social distancing when possible are also main tenets to the guidelines. The school will vigilantly undergo ongoing sanitization efforts: sanitizing wipe stations in all major academic hallways and classrooms will be available for students to wipe down any space or items they utilize before and after use; every building will have a minimum of one hand sanitizing station, plus a station at all entrances; common areas and commonly-touched areas will have regular, CDC-based sanitizing.
The school has encouraged students to be prepared for any occasion necessitating virtual learning, such as technology components like a laptop.
York College’s coronavirus plan also details requirements for events and activities, as well as food service alterations like pre-packaged food and the elimination of self-serve.
With all of these and more in mind, the document states, “Accommodations will be provided to students and employees when possible, especially those who are at higher risk…. All administrators will plan to ensure the continuity of academic programs, student housing and food service.
