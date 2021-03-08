Go fish: York Lenten favorite brings community together

YORK – Cars lined up bumper-to-bumper for blocks leading up to St. Joseph Catholic Church’s alley Friday, but this was no COVID cruise – it was the drive-through line for St. Joseph’s Friday fish fry.
Hungry fish-lovers carefully, orderly moved through the alley as St. Joseph volunteers jogged from car to car, jotting down orders and delivering the food right to the vehicles’ driver’s side.
Things were a bit different before COVID-19; Joe Morris, who helps organize the Lenten Friday favorite. Morris said about 500 people would fill their dining area, not only enjoying food but conversation and fellowship. This year the bulk of the meals are served in a drive-through fashion, though carry out was recently reintroduced. Morris said the last few Fridays have drawn anywhere from 750 to 900 people – and that’s each Friday. Before novel coronavirus, 1,000 meals weren’t unusual. “When you put out 1,000 – that’s 12% of the population of York,” Morris said. “We love the people of York.” He said people from out of town are appreciated and always welcome.
Besides meals for many, the meals involve other facets of the community. Morris said there are 40 volunteers. It isn’t just a Friday effort, either; in the days leading up to Friday, there are plenty of preparations to be made, including getting breading ready for the fish and fixings for the coleslaw. Local businesses also get involved, Morris said. “Grand Central has been a tremendous help. They step up quite a bit.”
In years past, people had a choice of homemade desserts, but due to coronavirus precautions, desserts are a “surprise.” The desserts, made by St. Joseph Altar Society members, have been a hit through the years whether people got to choose or were treated with a sweet-tooth surprise.
The money raised goes towards the needs of both the church and St. Joseph Catholic School, often for unexpected or special expenses. “You can always budget, but what happens when something goes on the blink?” Morris said.
It’s been 21 years since the first St. Joseph fish fry, which even then drew an impressive 140-150 diners. Something that hasn’t changed in those 21 Lents? The efforts of those involved, Morris said. “We want to be as good as we can be.”