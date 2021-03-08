Go fish: York Lenten favorite brings community together

YORK – Cars lined up bumper-to-bumper for blocks leading up to St. Joseph Catholic Church’s alley Friday, but this was no COVID cruise – it was the drive-through line for St. Joseph’s Friday fish fry.

Hungry fish-lovers carefully, orderly moved through the alley as St. Joseph volunteers jogged from car to car, jotting down orders and delivering the food right to the vehicles’ driver’s side.

Things were a bit different before COVID-19; Joe Morris, who helps organize the Lenten Friday favorite. Morris said about 500 people would fill their dining area, not only enjoying food but conversation and fellowship. This year the bulk of the meals are served in a drive-through fashion, though carry out was recently reintroduced. Morris said the last few Fridays have drawn anywhere from 750 to 900 people – and that’s each Friday. Before novel coronavirus, 1,000 meals weren’t unusual. “When you put out 1,000 – that’s 12% of the population of York,” Morris said. “We love the people of York.” He said people from out of town are appreciated and always welcome.