No mask can hide or contain the power of a community coming together. A partnership between Exeter-Milligan Public Schools and GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club embodies the school’s theme this year: Better together.
Bonnie Cudaback, Exeter Woman’s Club member, started a coronavirus mask project in March, making masks for businesses, friends and relatives. Then Cudaback had an idea.
“Bonnie Cudaback emailed me to see if we were interested in the Women’s Club making face coverings for our students and staff,” said Exeter-Milligan Public Schools Superintendent Paul Sheffield. “I first asked if they could make around 1,000 thinking we would need to provide masks for all of our students. They made a little over 500 and we definitely will have plenty.”
“I offered to do it in the hopes of helping having school in session,” Cudaback said.
“We wanted to make sure we had enough face coverings for all of our students,” Sheffield said. “Since we were going to require them, then we would need to provide them.”
Sheffield said that the majority of students embarking on a new school year arrived with their own masks, but that the Woman’s Club’s contribution is an important element to carrying on with in-person instruction. “We still want to have them available for students and staff. I noticed that the more one talks, the face covering gets moist, so people may want to switch out coverings throughout the day. Having them available will make it easier for everyone to do so,” Sheffield said.
The group made different sizes to be distributed among the entire student body, as well as bus drivers. Sheffield said the school has already figured out how to keep the masks in circulation safely. “We plan to wash the masks, so we ask that whenever a face covering is borrowed and used that it be placed in the used face covering box either on the buses or by the exits at each site.”
Woman’s Club members helping with the project were Cudaback, Agnes Loukota, Karen Chapman, Elaine Oldehoeft, Reba Toothman, Suzanne Johnson and Peggy Warner – some sewing, some cutting and others ironing. There was relatively little cost to make the 523 masks, Cudaback said. “The only expense we had was for the elastic.” Bread ties were used for nosepieces, and the ladies reached into their own well-supplied fabric stashes to make the masks. “I still have fabric and Agnes does, too,” Cudaback said, joking about the size of the women’s fabric stashes: “It looks like we didn’t even use any.”
The donation of time, effort and skills was not lost on Sheffield. “It’s amazing how our theme of BetterTogether is so relevant,” he said. “It’s awesome to have that connection between the school and community. Working together we can make a difference.”
“BetterTogether” could be the GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club’s theme, but their mission statement already has that covered, as the ladies “…further any plan for the good of the community.”
