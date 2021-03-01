Geared up: Youth robotics competition challenges, educates

HENDERSON – The Heartland Community Schools gym was buzzing with activity Saturday, as the site hosted the FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament.

Eight teams participated from Benedict, Henderson, Lincoln, Wilber, Louisville and David City. The competition includes robotics challenge and an “Innovation Project.” For the robotics portion, participants must build and program a robot utilizing code – no remote control is used. Coaches – like Tanya Crawford of Benedict’s “GEAReacts” – prepare for competitions with their students, but when the kids’ robots take to the tables, it’s hands-off for grownups. “Parents and coaches can’t touch the robots – it’s all the kids. I can only tell them what I’m seeing,” Crawford said.

The challenge involves using robots to complete the most tasks within 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Crawford said COVID-19 caused adjustments to her team’s practice schedule, but that doesn’t mean they worked any less hard. “We have been working on and off since last year,” she said. The robots must be programmed to do specific tasks on the competition table, like turning over items and navigating between obstacles. But the work goes beyond building and coding robots.