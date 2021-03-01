Geared up: Youth robotics competition challenges, educates

HENDERSON – The Heartland Community Schools gym was buzzing with activity Saturday, as the site hosted the FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament.
Eight teams participated from Benedict, Henderson, Lincoln, Wilber, Louisville and David City. The competition includes robotics challenge and an “Innovation Project.” For the robotics portion, participants must build and program a robot utilizing code – no remote control is used. Coaches – like Tanya Crawford of Benedict’s “GEAReacts” – prepare for competitions with their students, but when the kids’ robots take to the tables, it’s hands-off for grownups. “Parents and coaches can’t touch the robots – it’s all the kids. I can only tell them what I’m seeing,” Crawford said.
The challenge involves using robots to complete the most tasks within 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Crawford said COVID-19 caused adjustments to her team’s practice schedule, but that doesn’t mean they worked any less hard. “We have been working on and off since last year,” she said. The robots must be programmed to do specific tasks on the competition table, like turning over items and navigating between obstacles. But the work goes beyond building and coding robots.
Besides the robot challenge, there are other facets to the competition: an Innovation Project and an interview. This includes an analysis of competitors’ robots with an expert. While STEM plays a huge role in FIRST LEGO League, participants also learn about teamwork, learning proactively, problem solving and sportsmanship. This year’s Innovation Project asked why people are not more active, and how the problem can be solved. The idea is presented to an expert and someone who knows about apps. This year the presentation was pre-recorded and discussed with a judge later. “We narrowed it down to kids doing video games,” Crawford said of the GEAReacts team. The Benedict team came up with an app that pauses a screen every 20 minutes, reminding the viewer to get up and move. Two teams from Henderson also competed: “Brainiacs” and “The Robros.”
Brandy Schulze, 4-H Educational Engagement Coordinator said organizers had to do plenty of problem solving as well, due to COVID-19. “Due to the pandemic, our team registration for FIRST LEGO League Nebraska was down nearly 50% of our normal registrations,” Schulze said. “We did not know until January if we would be able host our events in person or all virtually but by following recommended safety measures we were able to still host 4 in person regional qualifiers across the state.”
“It was a great day for a tournament,” said Marietta Adams, who co-coaches the Henderson teams with Carrie Regier. “It went well with all the volunteers.” A fleet of volunteers in red kept the tournament running smoothly and offered expertise.
In the division competing in Henderson Saturday, fourth graders can be pitted against competitors as old as eighth grade. Competitors do not necessarily have to be in 4-H, though in Nebraska FIRST LEGO League programs are organized by Nebraska 4-H. This marks the first time Henderson has hosted the competition. The top four teams from qualifier tournaments – like the one in Henderson Saturday – move on to the state competition. The State Championship will be held at Raising Nebraska in Grand Island on March 20.
Other qualifiers were held in Bellevue, Columbus and Sidney. From the state tournament, kids have the opportunity to compete nationally.
“We are one of the very few programs across the country who are offering in person events as many other programs chose to transition to 100% virtual competitions this season,” Schulze said.
At any level, FIRST LEGO League robotics offers and in-depth STEM experience – and then some, Crawford said. “They learn a lot about grit and teamwork -- It just screams persistence and development.”