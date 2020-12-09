Friends send love to Santa Dan

YORK – Dan Barrett and his wife Evie stood at their front window, tears flowing to the sound of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The chorus – members of York Eagles Club and Auxiliary #3990 – were a little off-tune, not quite in unison but altogether enthusiastic.
It was perfect.
Most people don’t know Dan Barrett as the man sitting in his wheelchair behind the window as he fights for his life. They might not recognize him without his red suit, long white beard and belly laughs. This time of year there are usually children climbing on and off his lap, whispering wishes and clutching candy canes. Near and far Dan Barrett is better known as his alter ego: Santa Claus.
Santa Dan is sitting out this season’s celebrations as he struggles with multiple maladies including a bout with COVID-19. For weeks at a time Evie had found herself separated from the love of her life under quarantine circumstances, as Santa Dan underwent multiple surgeries.
Now they are home. There’s exercising, staying safe and spending time together – more precious than Santa and Mrs. Claus ever realized.
The evening the handful of enthusiastic Eagles spread out on the Barrett’s porch, both husband and wife sported masks as the sounds of carols and festive well wishes (“We love you, Santa!”) carried through the open window, muffled by masks. A handmade pallet tree painted green and topped with a curled festive bow was propped up for him to see.
“We thought with all the times he’s come to see us, we would like to see him,” said Sheila Kulhanek, Eagles Auxiliary member who helped organize the group.
Santa Dan has a years-long connection with York Eagles, as he served as Santa at their holiday event. “He has been quite the guy for the Eagles,” said Paula Volker of York Eagles Club Auxiliary.
Santa Dan has been – and is – quite the guy for a lot of people. “He brings smiles to everyone’s faces,” said Tami Norquest, York Eagles Club Auxiliary member. “I know there are lots of little ones who are missing his lap this year.”
The mythical man and harbinger of Christmas has made many rounds over the years and around the area. Even after over 30 years of being Santa, Santa Dan probably doesn’t know when you’ve been sleeping or if you’re awake. He does know everyone could use a little Christmas spirit. Maybe that’s what Santa is truly for.
The holiday visit was a surprise to Santa Dan, but known by his wife. Tears washed over the couple’s eyes as Eagles sang and expressed their love for York’s special Santa. “This is very emotional for us; I can’t even express it,” Evie said. “We have been blessed by so many things – people caring, sharing, calling.”
The turnout wasn’t quite what they expected, both Kulhanek and Volker lamented. “This was kind of last minute, so we didn’t have the crowd we had hoped for,” Volker said. “They can’t be here, but they’re sending their love.”
Evie said she sometimes wakes up at night with a feeling; a feeling of prayers and love permeating her heart, giving her hope. “I have friends that keep saying ‘we’re praying for healing.’ He’s going to be healed. There’s just no question.”
There is no question prayers are coming from people Santa Dan and Evie don’t even know by name – literally thousands of people whose lives Santa Dan has made better and smiles made brighter by simply doing something he has a passion for: being Santa.
There is no question that being Santa has ignited the imaginations of and stoked hope for children and children-at-heart, creating warm memories lasting longer than any photo of the many children perched on his lap.
Many of those children grow up, finding out one way or another Santa isn’t real. Is he?
Yes, York County, there is a Santa Claus; you just might know him as “Santa Dan.”
