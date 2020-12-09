Friends send love to Santa Dan

“We thought with all the times he’s come to see us, we would like to see him,” said Sheila Kulhanek, Eagles Auxiliary member who helped organize the group.

Santa Dan has a years-long connection with York Eagles, as he served as Santa at their holiday event. “He has been quite the guy for the Eagles,” said Paula Volker of York Eagles Club Auxiliary.

Santa Dan has been – and is – quite the guy for a lot of people. “He brings smiles to everyone’s faces,” said Tami Norquest, York Eagles Club Auxiliary member. “I know there are lots of little ones who are missing his lap this year.”

The mythical man and harbinger of Christmas has made many rounds over the years and around the area. Even after over 30 years of being Santa, Santa Dan probably doesn’t know when you’ve been sleeping or if you’re awake. He does know everyone could use a little Christmas spirit. Maybe that’s what Santa is truly for.

The holiday visit was a surprise to Santa Dan, but known by his wife. Tears washed over the couple’s eyes as Eagles sang and expressed their love for York’s special Santa. “This is very emotional for us; I can’t even express it,” Evie said. “We have been blessed by so many things – people caring, sharing, calling.”