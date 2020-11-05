Friendly YMS competition benefits BVCA

Each grade at YMS – sixth, seventh and eighth – were pitted against each other to see who could get the most donations for Blue Valley Community Action-York. The middle school surpassed its school-wide goal, which was 2,400 pounds. “We overshot that goal tremendously,” said YMS Student Senate sponsor Mel Manning. They ended up 3,642 pounds worth of food and monetary donations. Each dollar was worth two pounds. “It went way better than we thought,” said YMS seventh-grader Ava Goodwin. “Of course we had a lot of motivation, too.”

As excited as they were for the prospect of getting to play dodgeball instead of going to class eighth period, each of the students indicated the most fun was had in the food drive. “The competition was amazing,” said YMS sixth-grader Colt Eimermann. “We really donated a lot.” Troy Schmid, also a sixth-grader, said he was in awe of the haul as well. “I didn’t think we’d get this much,” he said, noting that the beginning of the food drive seemed to have a slow start. This year the students had an obstacle in COVID-19, being unable to collect from door-to-door.