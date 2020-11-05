Friendly YMS competition benefits BVCA

YORK – York Middle School’s food drive challenge has completed its 20th year – and it was a big one.
Each grade at YMS – sixth, seventh and eighth – were pitted against each other to see who could get the most donations for Blue Valley Community Action-York. The middle school surpassed its school-wide goal, which was 2,400 pounds. “We overshot that goal tremendously,” said YMS Student Senate sponsor Mel Manning. They ended up 3,642 pounds worth of food and monetary donations. Each dollar was worth two pounds. “It went way better than we thought,” said YMS seventh-grader Ava Goodwin. “Of course we had a lot of motivation, too.”
The sixth grade collected 647 pounds. The seventh grade had 1,411 pounds. Eight grade took first place with 1,584 pounds, earning themselves a game of dodgeball eighth period.
As excited as they were for the prospect of getting to play dodgeball instead of going to class eighth period, each of the students indicated the most fun was had in the food drive. “The competition was amazing,” said YMS sixth-grader Colt Eimermann. “We really donated a lot.” Troy Schmid, also a sixth-grader, said he was in awe of the haul as well. “I didn’t think we’d get this much,” he said, noting that the beginning of the food drive seemed to have a slow start. This year the students had an obstacle in COVID-19, being unable to collect from door-to-door.
Lelle Malleck and Lael Schwarz, both YMS eighth-graders, said for their class this year was particularly special. “Since it is our last year [at YMS] we were all super excited,” Schwarz said. “It felt really good to do this for a really good cause.”
The friendly competition lasted from Monday, Oct. 19 - Thursday Oct. 29. Thursday morning representatives from YMS Student Senate, Manning and YMS Principal Kenny Loosvelt packed donations into a Dukes trailer, climbed onto a bus and headed for BVCA.
As soon as they arrived, students ran off the bus, ready to unload the trailer into BVCA’s food pantry. “It was fun to see the looks on their faces when we got here,” said YMS seventh-grader Carlye Philip.
The Student Senate representatives went beyond gathering the food, pointed out Elizabeth King, Director of BVCA-York. “Not only did they gather this for our food pantry, they continued that service by bringing it in and unloading.”
The students had the trailer emptied and the food moved into the food pantry quickly as they worked together.
“All I heard this morning was enthusiasm, excitement – they were so proud,” said Elizabeth King, Director of BVCA-York. King said she, in turn, was proud of them. “I cannot be more proud of them as students – and residents of York.”
