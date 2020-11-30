Festive forestry: Grassroots project to bring cheer to elders

YORK – Senior living communities in York will be surrounded by a “forest” of pallet Christmas trees for the holidays, as local citizens embark on a project to bring Christmas cheer to those who might not be able to leave their homes amid COVID-19 concerns.
The project, spearheaded by Nancy Davidson, has gathered pallets to be cut, painted and decorated into re-purposed lawn Christmas trees. “It’s been in my heart,” Davidson said. “I keep thinking about what it must be like for seniors in this special time of life; it just bothers me. It’s moving to think about what they’re having to go through.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, keeping many senior living facilities closed to visitors, Davidson has been pondering and praying for ways to help. “Anything we can do to give blessings to those folks and show them how special they are,” she said.
Davidson estimated 170-180 trees will be constructed and placed at senior living communities like Mahoney House, the Hearthstone, Willow Brook and the Court. “It’s important everybody is included in this project,” she said. Caring locals have donated materials, time and talent. “It’s been a hodgepodge of people who have been really great,” Davidson said.
The bulk of the labor commenced Friday, as pallets were carefully cut into shape, some receiving stands. Painting started Saturday, a lawn full of green, tree-shaped pallets drying in the afternoon sunshine, while the buzzing of saws and pounding of hammers continued. Sunday some of the decorations were put on. Davidson said that by Sunday evening, 67 trees were decorated, but still needed stands, among other trees in various stages. The volunteers will deliver and set up the lawn trees, making sure they look merry and bright.
There is still much work to be done, but Davidson said she wasn’t comfortable having a large group of people assemble to put everything together, considering novel coronavirus precautions. “There are still some pieces that need to be added that are costly,” Davidson said. “We still would like to be able to do Christmas lights.” Any help is welcome, she said, but at this point monetary donations would have the biggest impact. “Anything we can do to bless the seniors and remind them there’s hope and that we care for them.” Surplus donations would be used for a similar cause, Davidson said, whether it be a Christmas card or treats. “I’ll take whatever they want to give, and give it back to the seniors,” she said. “Anything they’re willing to donate I’d be happy with.”
Constructing and installing nearly 200 hefty pallet-sized trees ahead of Christmas is a lofty goal, Davidson admitted, especially considering the team hopes the first batch of trees can be delivered and set up Tuesday. However, she remains optimistic. “I think at any minute anything wonderful can happen,” Davidson said. “I believe in last-minute miracles.”
In this case, last-minute Christmas miracles.
