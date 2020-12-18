Family food fight challenge reached, but collection continues

YORK – Year two of the family food feud has far surpassed last year’s efforts, Christmas lights being beacons for benevolence.

The holiday food drive showdown pitting York residents Bill and Christi Payne against Bill’s sister-in-law, Lori Lovell of Wymore, is bigger than ever with a challenge to reach 1,000 pounds of food first.

Lovell brought her “A” game, already reaching the 1,000 pound mark. However, that doesn’t mean the challenge is over. The Payne’s will be collecting nonperishable food items until the New Year, a red drop box specifically for donations in front of their house on 1221 Ohio Ave.

The red box is hard to miss, but coupled with the Payne’s elaborate light display there’s no mistaking where to bring contributions. For years the house on Ohio has boasted lights flashing in coordination with music (last year was a Bruno Mars tune). The Payne’s display has also doubled as a food donation drop-off point for a few years, typically collecting an average of 150-180 pounds of food each year. 2019 was the first year of the friendly family feud, which garnered donations beyond previous years’ average. Team Payne won by a smidge last year, falling short in 2020. “She was ready for us this year,” Bill said.