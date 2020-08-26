Chapel sets theme for YC 2020-2021

YORK—It’s a time-honored tradition – one that has lasted for most, if not all, of York College’s 130 years: opening chapel.

Opening chapel for the 2020-2021 school year looked a bit different, as it was held at Levitt Stadium. The novel coronavirus pandemic sent students, faculty and staff into the great outdoors for preventative measures. Masks covered the faces of the audience, as well as the speakers.

York College President Samuel Smith addressed the group, following a pause for prayer. Smith referenced the popular advertising slogan, “Just do it.” Some students might feel worry about making friends, expressing their faith, academic and athletic performances – as well as concerns about their health. Smith referenced the Bible passage in the book of Matthew. In the passage, Jesus walks on water – to the amazement of the disciples in a boat, the wind gusting. Afraid, the disciples initially thought Jesus was a ghost. Peter asked Jesus if he, too, could walk on the water to reach him.

Just do it.

“I know right now some of you have fears keeping you in the boat,” Smith said. “Just give it everything you’ve got.”

Peter got off the boat and walked to Jesus, until the wind gusted and he became frightened. Jesus grabbed his hand to save him from being swallowed by the choppy water.

“Why did you doubt?” Jesus asked.

There will surely be times of doubt for some at York College, but as the 13 bell chimes sounded in the otherwise silent stadium – each ring signifying a decade of York College’s existence –it could be surmised that at that moment, there was little doubt in the stands.

