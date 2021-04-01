Eagles make donation to LOSS

YORK -- Fraternal Order of Eagles York Auxiliary #3990 members Tami Norquest and Lisa Lovell presented a check to Laura McDougall, Executive Director of Four Corners for LOSS. The Local Outreach of Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team consists of trained and mental health professionals acting as volunteers to bring immediate support to survivors of suicide. Suicide survivors are those persons who have had a loved one complete a suicide and are at risk due to their emotional response, which may include the use of unhealthy coping strategies or attempting suicide themselves. The LOSS Team is activated by first response officials when a suicide occurs to provide resources, support, and hope to suicide survivors. The volunteers provide immediate assistance to survivors to help them cope with the trauma of their loss, provide follow-up contact with the survivors, and coordinate the utilization of services and support groups within the community.