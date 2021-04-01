YORK -- Fraternal Order of Eagles York Auxiliary #3990 members Tami Norquest and Lisa Lovell presented a check to Laura McDougall, Executive Director of Four Corners for LOSS. The Local Outreach of Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team consists of trained and mental health professionals acting as volunteers to bring immediate support to survivors of suicide. Suicide survivors are those persons who have had a loved one complete a suicide and are at risk due to their emotional response, which may include the use of unhealthy coping strategies or attempting suicide themselves. The LOSS Team is activated by first response officials when a suicide occurs to provide resources, support, and hope to suicide survivors. The volunteers provide immediate assistance to survivors to help them cope with the trauma of their loss, provide follow-up contact with the survivors, and coordinate the utilization of services and support groups within the community.
Eagles make donation to LOSS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The state's three bishops announced Wednesday they're planning to end the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation on May 23.
- Updated
Heather Beans tested positive for COVID-19 right after Christmas, but as spring begins she’s still suffering from unexplained medical problems that began with COVID. That makes her a “long-haul” COVID-19 patient.
Starting Monday, all health districts can offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone 18 and older.
- Updated
Pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will still vaccinate people in the current priority phase while also offering doses to anyone 18 and older.
“Something we did in our department to kind (of) help with all the stress was we started praying before our reports in the morning to kind of ease everyone’s minds a little bit before the day started,” Jen Howard said.
- Updated
Nebraskans are searching the internet and enlisting their friends to track down available appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. How about you?
While drivers have been spending less time on the roads over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that 2020 saw an uptick in traffic fatalities.
Check out these budget saving hairstyle tips. Your bridal party will thank you.
- Updated
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
The struggle is real. Here are 24 words and phrases that you might need defined.