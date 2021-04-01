 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles make donation to LOSS
0 comments

Eagles make donation to LOSS

  • 0
Eagles

Tami Norqest and Lisa Lovell present a check to Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall for funding of the Local Outreach of Suicide Survivors team.

YORK -- Fraternal Order of Eagles York Auxiliary #3990 members Tami Norquest and Lisa Lovell presented a check to Laura McDougall, Executive Director of Four Corners for LOSS. The Local Outreach of Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team consists of trained and mental health professionals acting as volunteers to bring immediate support to survivors of suicide. Suicide survivors are those persons who have had a loved one complete a suicide and are at risk due to their emotional response, which may include the use of unhealthy coping strategies or attempting suicide themselves. The LOSS Team is activated by first response officials when a suicide occurs to provide resources, support, and hope to suicide survivors. The volunteers provide immediate assistance to survivors to help them cope with the trauma of their loss, provide follow-up contact with the survivors, and coordinate the utilization of services and support groups within the community.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The cities with the most & least dangerous drivers
Lifestyles

The cities with the most & least dangerous drivers

While drivers have been spending less time on the roads over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that 2020 saw an uptick in traffic fatalities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News