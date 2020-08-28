E-F Lutheran School worships together, apart

YORK—As they remain at their desks, socially distanced, the Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School students pay careful attention to the screen before them, flashing images of the school’s teachers and, most importantly, the school’s chapel services.

With the coronavirus in consideration, the pews – once packed with students during chapel – now looks sparse, now that classes are rotating between in-person attendances. “We have been able to provide 6 feet of separation between students and staff members in the sanctuary; however, only four of our ten classrooms can fit at one time,” said Brad Wellmann, Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Principal. “We use the entire main floor of the sanctuary to fit all students and staff in four of our classrooms at one time.” Wellmann and his E-F colleagues have carefully laid out plans to keep the whole school worshipping together. “We have mapped out the sanctuary to allow as many individuals to worship in person at a time,” Wellmann explained. “For the first services, our fifth- to eighth-graders were in the church; and this past week, our first- to fourth-graders were in the sanctuary.”

The school’s “Chapel Buddies” used to match older students with younger to guide them through routines. Each student gets their own song book. “We are also using student and staff volunteers to sing with microphones, so the live stream viewers can follow along,” Wellmann said.

Students used to have opportunities to lead services; for now, pastors lead the majority of services. “We hope to have our students lead our worship again later in the school year,” Wellmann said.