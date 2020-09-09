Donations help rescued animals

“It was perfect timing when I got it,” Kathy Johnson said, cradling a rust-orange kitten just retrieved from one of the latest additions to her animal rescue: a baby isolette incubator.

“Now it’s still saving lives – animal lives,” said Carle Conard, York General’s obstetrics director. “It’s nice to give back to the community, because they have helped us in need.”

The incubator, along with a hospital-grade bassinet, were given to Johnson following upgrades at York General Hospital’s obstetrics department. “They just called me one day and said they have an incubator – would I like it? I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

The kitten was about a month old, Johnson guessed, and still needed a stable, warm environment. It was found by city employees in one of their buildings. Johnson received a phone call from a city employee. “He told me there is a box with a kitten on my doorstep,” Johnson said. The rescuers could find the kitten’s mother, or any other kittens. Now the tiny cat stays in the isolette for an artificial heat source, waiting to be old enough for adoption.

“I can put tiny, tiny babies in it,” Johnson said. Before York General’s gifts, Johnson kept very small rescues in bags much like carry-ons. Now she can keep an eye on the tiny rescues, and keep them safe.

After hospital employees delivered the bassinet and isolette, Johnson noticed something. Attached to the side of the isolette is a small plaque, inscribed with “In memory of Dr. Steven Thomas, 1974-2000.” “I thought that was pretty cool when I saw that,” Johnson said. Forty years ago, Dr. Thomas delivered Johnson’s oldest son.