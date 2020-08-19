Diabetes ravages York resident’s body

YORK—It’s an invisible enemy, but the havoc it wreaks is tragically tangible.
Diabetes is life-changing far beyond monitoring and adjusting insulin every day. Unchecked or ignored, it can turn into much more than an inconvenience.
Longtime York resident Randy Mierau and Type 2 Diabetes sufferer had already lost toes to gangrene. Going into surgery for the same procedure a few years ago, he thought he was going to lose a few more; coming out of surgery, he had lost his leg. “I went into surgery and they were going to take more toes. The doctor came out and said, that won’t do it,” Mierau recalled.
Mierau’s limbs were dying. Diabetes had reduced circulation to his extremities, and the slow burn of diabetes complications continued.
Gangrene seems like a far cry from maintaining a one’s insulin, but it can be much closer to reality if a diabetic neglects treatment.
For Mierau, however, it didn’t matter.
“I took some pills that will take care of it, but that didn’t last,” he said. “I took medicine for years.”
His prescriptions number about ten, Mierau estimated, and a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, accompanies him everywhere. An LVAD is a mechanical pump that is implanted inside a person's chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. “I have to wear this stupid thing and keep two big batteries with me,” Mierau said, gesturing toward a bulky, conspicuous unit attached to his torso. He only gets hours-long breaks from the pump. “At night I unhook the batteries and plug them into a wall unit.”
Mierau’s ongoing fight with diabetes didn’t end there. “I was feeling terrible. My wife said, ‘I’m taking you to the doctor.’ They took me to Bryan [Hospital] and my kidneys had failed,” Mierau said. Since that day in 2015, Mierau has spent enough hours to amount days in front of a dialysis machine – three days a week for four hours, to be exact. “It kind of messes up your social life. Your life is pretty much down to Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Mierau said. “If you take out dialysis, my excursions are nonexistent.”
Coupled with numerous heart bypasses and stints, Mierau was facing the possibility of kidney and heart transplants. However, with Mierau’s medical history, the life-saving measures weren’t an option. “They basically sent me home to die,” he said. While Mierau has defied the odds, outliving expectations, the end always looms. “You think about, how long do I have? Everyone thinks about that, but it [his condition] drives it a little more home for me.”
Regrets fill his head, Mierau said. “I wish I would have been more proactive once I did find out.” He said he often reflects on his lifestyle before his diabetes diagnosis. “I spent so many years working 60-70 hours a week. You don’t get enough exercise. Maybe working that many hours a week would have something to do with it, too,” Mierau mused.
Because of his lost limb, Mierau is confined to a wheelchair and fitted with an artificial leg, yet unable to even use a cane. “When I first came home I told my granddaughter I would walk with a cane at her wedding. I didn’t make it,” he said. “You see these people on TV with limbs that they’re running and jumping. My experience is a little different.”
Mierau said he longs to do the simple things he did effortlessly before diabetes ravaged his body. “I wish I could just jump up.”
As a result of heart surgery, and more likely circumstances, bouts with depression occur. “One thing after you have a heart attack, you become more susceptible to your feelings. I get tears really easily.”
Mierau said he wants people to know how important it is to monitor diabetes risk factors. “When you have an annual appointment at your doctor, have them check your blood. Then it’s up to you to manage it – checking with your doctor, eating and exercising accordingly.”
Mierau summed up his warning with conviction:
“My advice is to take care of it, because look at me.”