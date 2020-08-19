Diabetes ravages York resident’s body

YORK—It’s an invisible enemy, but the havoc it wreaks is tragically tangible.

Diabetes is life-changing far beyond monitoring and adjusting insulin every day. Unchecked or ignored, it can turn into much more than an inconvenience.

Longtime York resident Randy Mierau and Type 2 Diabetes sufferer had already lost toes to gangrene. Going into surgery for the same procedure a few years ago, he thought he was going to lose a few more; coming out of surgery, he had lost his leg. “I went into surgery and they were going to take more toes. The doctor came out and said, that won’t do it,” Mierau recalled.

Mierau’s limbs were dying. Diabetes had reduced circulation to his extremities, and the slow burn of diabetes complications continued.

Gangrene seems like a far cry from maintaining a one’s insulin, but it can be much closer to reality if a diabetic neglects treatment.

For Mierau, however, it didn’t matter.

“I took some pills that will take care of it, but that didn’t last,” he said. “I took medicine for years.”

His prescriptions number about ten, Mierau estimated, and a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, accompanies him everywhere. An LVAD is a mechanical pump that is implanted inside a person's chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. “I have to wear this stupid thing and keep two big batteries with me,” Mierau said, gesturing toward a bulky, conspicuous unit attached to his torso. He only gets hours-long breaks from the pump. “At night I unhook the batteries and plug them into a wall unit.”