Dancing with Dukettes: Clinic for minis makes for big fun

YORK – The audience may have been smaller, but the participants in the annual York High School Dukettes Mini Dukettes clinic were as enthusiastic as ever.

The annual event is an afternoon camp led by the YHS Dukettes Dance Team. “This year, due to capacity restrictions, we are not performing at a basketball game,” said Dukettes sponsor Katie Burger. “Normally, the Mini Dukettes perform at a basketball game, but due to COVID restrictions, the Mini Dukettes performed for their parents only this year.”

The YHS dance team’s own performances have been altered, as the dancers have to wear masks during their routines. Burger said she and the team are thankful they are still able to give their home basketball game performances. “We have been fortunate to still be able to perform this year,” she said. There are nine members of the dance team: Tory Cobb, Raegan Demuth, Molly Kitt, Ava Ziemba, Kadence Foreman, Piper Fernau, Bailey Tjaden, Elizabeth Reorda and Whitney Polak. The Dukettes is a non-competitive team, but dancers must try out to get a spot.