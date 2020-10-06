Daddy-Daughter Dance gives nod to Oscars

YORK—Local favorite of girls and dads, the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, had attendees hitting the dance floor at the Cornerstone Event Center.

The dance almost didn’t happen, as it was scheduled during the midst of COVID-19. Still, organizers managed to keep the tradition – and dancers – moving. To avoid large crowds, the girls were split into age groups, making three dances. Masks were required of the youngsters and time slots had to be reserved. Chaperones were encouraged to wear masks, and many did.

The theme was a night at the Oscars, with red “carpet” criss-crossing the Cornerstone’s floor. Paparazzi in the form of a photo booth captured a memorable night for both dads and kids as they posed with props and mugged for the camera. "Smoke" hovered in the air while bright lights pierced through the haze. The York High School Cheerleaders livened up the dance floor, leading dances like the Macarena and getting kids and dads moving to the beat. A live DJ provided music, and movie-style popcorn was handed out following the dance.

Fittingly, proceeds from the Daddy-Daughter Dance went towards York High School’s post prom, but what was on most people’s minds were the fun they were having – and grateful a York favorite carried on, despite COVID-19.

