COVID-19 cases surging in York County

YORK – A surge of COVID-19 cases is currently being seen in York County, as there have been 23 new cases in the last 48 hours.

That surge is also being seen across the Four Corners Health District, as there were 67 new cases identified over the past two days.

The cumulative total in York County is now 241.

In Polk County, there were 20 new cases over the past two days, bringing the cumulative total there to 111.

In Seward County, there were 17 new cases during that same 48-hour period, bringing the cumulative total there to 316.

And in Butler County, there were seven new cases bringing the cumulative total there to 156.

The cumulative total in the health district, according to health officials, is now at 824.

Meanwhile, testing continues. The following are the number of people being tested in each county in the health district: York, 2,879; Seward, 3,221; Butler, 1,698; and Polk, 786.

The highest number of cases continues to be in the age range of people in their 20s – but there have been growing numbers of cases in all age categories, mostly for those in their 50s, 40s and teens.

The risk dial for the health district is currently in the high risk category. The updated risk dial will be made public on Friday. The risk dial is calculated by considering the overall positivity rate, the trajectory of local case counts, health care system capacity, availability of medical equipment, the identification of community clusters/spread, availability of testing and the ability to trace all the contacts of positive cases within 24 hours.

