Coronavirus vaccine arrives

YORK – The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine received an appropriately-festive announcement from a nurse at York General Tuesday morning: “Ho, ho, ho – the vaccine is here!”

A batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine came to York General 9 a.m. By noon front line health care workers were efficiently moving through the Westview Medical Building’s former dialysis unit in an orderly vaccination process. After receiving important information about the vaccine, which was fast-tracked by FDA via an emergency use authorization (EUA), the mask-wearing recipients move farther into the unit for their shot. Following the injection, the recipients rest for fifteen minutes, monitored in case of an allergic reaction.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination is administered into arm muscle, for a total two doses, one month apart. Its authorization follows that of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination. Tuesday’s recipients were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. In the next round those living or working in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated, but with Pfizer’s vaccine.