Coronavirus vaccine arrives

YORK – The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine received an appropriately-festive announcement from a nurse at York General Tuesday morning: “Ho, ho, ho – the vaccine is here!”
A batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine came to York General 9 a.m. By noon front line health care workers were efficiently moving through the Westview Medical Building’s former dialysis unit in an orderly vaccination process. After receiving important information about the vaccine, which was fast-tracked by FDA via an emergency use authorization (EUA), the mask-wearing recipients move farther into the unit for their shot. Following the injection, the recipients rest for fifteen minutes, monitored in case of an allergic reaction.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination is administered into arm muscle, for a total two doses, one month apart. Its authorization follows that of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination. Tuesday’s recipients were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. In the next round those living or working in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated, but with Pfizer’s vaccine.
Both vaccines’ efficacy are similar, as tested in clinical trials, with roughly 95% effectiveness. The ways Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines work have subtle differences, according to FDA, but both involve messenger RNA (mRNA). The most well-known difference between the two is storage temperatures; Pfizer’s requires storage at about -75 degrees Celsius. This is fifty degrees colder than any vaccine currently in use in the United States. On the other hand, Moderna can be stored at about the same temperature as a home freezer. The core reason for the storage temperatures is the relationship between RNA and lipid nanoparticles in each vaccine.
Vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer’s have no effect on our DNA – the mRNA utilized does not reach cell nucleus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states; it is naturally broken down and destroyed once it is used. This type of vaccination has also been studied for diseases like influenza, Zika and rabies.
There was little talk of mRNA at Westview Tuesday. Those receiving vaccinations were grateful and excited to be part of medical history, including Michele Ulmer, a nurse at York Medical Clinic. 2020 has been a year wrought by a pandemic difficult to forget. Novel coronavirus vaccinations like those given at Westview likely won’t be forgotten, either, but there is a difference, Ulmer said.
“It’s good history this time.”