Contents of decades-old York time capsule revealed

YORK—Fifty years a vault filled with York Centennial documents and other items rested beneath the cement outside of the York Community Center.

In honor of York County’s 150th year, the cement above was cracked, crushed and removed to retrieve the time capsule filled with all things York-related. Upon York Parks & Rec employees’ opening of the time capsule in the Community Center Thursday, and stench emanated from the sturdy box, and a slew of water-damaged documents and items were revealed.

Encased in the time capsule were hundreds of York Centennial commemorative buttons, several vinyl records, water-soaked Bibles, photos and other documents. The top several inches within the box were in relatively good condition, but the deeper staff dug into the box, the more water damage was present.

One item that escaped most of the water damage was a drawing by Phil Epp – who at the time, according to the signature, was aged 22. It is a carefully, precisely-drawn York Centennial seal; a circle enclosing drawings of what Epp felt defined York when he drew the seal 50 years ago.

Also surviving well were centennial bumper stickers, their blue and yellow colors urging “the Greater York Area” to “join the fun.”

The pinback buttons were crusted with rust, save for shiny, tiny bells hanging from a portion of the buttons – all celebrating York’s Centennial. Though tarnished and only barely distinguishable, several attendees at the unveiling grabbed a few as souvenirs of a celebration decades ago.