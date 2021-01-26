Congregation makes Christian education more accessible

UTICA – It takes a village – or, in this case, a congregation.

Congregants of St. Paul Lutheran Church have for many years been ardent supporters of the parochial school named after the church. “It has always been fully supported and funded by the congregation,” said St. Paul Pastor Jon Dunbar. “It’s a loving project by the congregation.”

Because of the generosity, children grades PreK-8 have an opportunity to have a Christian education, no matter their family’s income. “A private Christian education isn’t cheap, and there are a lot of great schools,” Dunbar said. “It’s a pretty rare thing.”

That spirit of giving shines into the school. Students practice service-leadership by doing tasks like tidying up classrooms and helping serve lunch. “There’s really a pitch in and let’s get this done attitude,” Dunbar said. Students also come together with children in the congregation who don’t necessarily attend St. Paul’s school by sharing their talents – like singing and performing skits – and their love for Jesus Christ.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School has a lengthy history. In 1900, Reverend Paul Reuter was inspired to begin a school for children referred to as St. Paul’s “Christian Day School.” Reuter was also a teacher at the school.