Community members give thanks in 2020

YORK – Based on the goings-on in 2020, what people are thankful for this Thanksgiving have a bit of a twist from Thanksgivings of years past.
“You want to say ‘being with family,’ but that can’t really happen,” said Vicki Gruber. Even so, Gruber – who is a secretary at York Elementary School – has found other reasons to be thankful this year, including having students back in the classroom. “I’m thankful that we’ve been able to stay in school,” she said.
Annah Perdue, a sixth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School, shared Gruber’s sentiment. “I’m thankful for teachers and that we can still come to school,” Perdue said.
Sheri Price of The Personal Touch salon in York has also found silver linings. “I usually try to stay very positive,” Price said. “We really have been blessed even with the coronavirus.” Price said that while her salon has remained busy, many salons in larger communities are taking a huge hit from COVID-19 – some even closing. “That’s the biggest one on the business side of it,” Price said. “We have been very, very thankful and blessed.”
Jean Thomas, who works at Grand Central in York, said she is thankful and blessed as well. “I’m very thankful that no one in my family is sick [with coronavirus],” she said. Thomas said she is particularly grateful to have one special family member in her life, despite their health problems. “I am glad my mother is here.” Thomas said she hopes other families can have the same blessings. “I’m just hoping everyone stays healthy for the holidays.”
Perdue said she is also thankful for being able to attend church in-person. “Getting to go to church every day is a big thing for me,” she said. Part of that, Perdue said, includes spending time with those she cares about.
Similarly, Price said the novel coronavirus has made her appreciate being a part of York even more. “We are very blessed to be in the small community that we’re in. That a huge one for me this year.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.