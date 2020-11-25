Community members give thanks in 2020

YORK – Based on the goings-on in 2020, what people are thankful for this Thanksgiving have a bit of a twist from Thanksgivings of years past.

“You want to say ‘being with family,’ but that can’t really happen,” said Vicki Gruber. Even so, Gruber – who is a secretary at York Elementary School – has found other reasons to be thankful this year, including having students back in the classroom. “I’m thankful that we’ve been able to stay in school,” she said.

Annah Perdue, a sixth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School, shared Gruber’s sentiment. “I’m thankful for teachers and that we can still come to school,” Perdue said.

Sheri Price of The Personal Touch salon in York has also found silver linings. “I usually try to stay very positive,” Price said. “We really have been blessed even with the coronavirus.” Price said that while her salon has remained busy, many salons in larger communities are taking a huge hit from COVID-19 – some even closing. “That’s the biggest one on the business side of it,” Price said. “We have been very, very thankful and blessed.”