Community efforts combat coronavirus

In uncertain times, kindness can make such times feel more certain. “You know there’s a smile behind the masks; that makes it worth it,” said Marilyn Jackman, Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and volunteer. Deb Ramsey, Housing Manager for York General, said she agrees. “It helps make sure the people who come in are treated well; just the smiling faces of the volunteers do a really great job for us.”

As individuals arrived for their vaccination and left, they seemed comfortable in an unprecedented scenario, volunteers and healthcare professionals moved them along efficiently – and with kindness.

Jennifer Uffelman, Safety Coordinator for York General, said volunteers are essential to the vaccinations. “We’re so thankful to have them,” she said. “They’re just as important as the people giving the shots.”

Without the generosity of the community, conducting the vaccination clinics would be a heavy load on the healthcare professionals working the clinic, Ramsey said. “We’d be pulling our hair out.”

Many of the healthcare professionals on-site are doing double-duty. As the clinic is conducted, things don’t come to a halt at health care facilities. “We’re still busy at the hospital and doing this as well,” Bresnahan said.