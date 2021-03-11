Community efforts combat coronavirus

YORK – It takes a community to conquer a virus.
That sentiment has been embodied at the Holthus Convention Center, where COVID-19 vaccinations have been taking place, as York General employees and a fleet of volunteers help make the clinics possible.
“It’s been great to have them out here helping,” said Jan Bresnahan, York General Home Health Director “The community sees that we’re all in this together.”
The York Chamber of Commerce helped schedule and issue calls for volunteers. Golf carts took people to and from their cars, greeters directed people at the door and additional volunteers helped with paperwork. That National Guard offered help both on-site and by helping Four Corners Health Department call to schedule appointments earlier in the week. Holthus Convention Center employees set up for the clinic the night before. Businesses and organizations offered their assistance.
The City of York has pitched in, too, donating use of the Holthus for the clinic. “We wanted to keep the costs as low as possible, but they also understand this helps us get back to normal,” Bresnahan said. At first, COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in York General’s West View Medical Building. “We outgrew the facility we were using [Westview],” said Jenny Obermier, York General COO. “Sometimes we were trying to squeeze 400 people through. We just want to make sure it’s safe for everyone.”
In uncertain times, kindness can make such times feel more certain. “You know there’s a smile behind the masks; that makes it worth it,” said Marilyn Jackman, Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and volunteer. Deb Ramsey, Housing Manager for York General, said she agrees. “It helps make sure the people who come in are treated well; just the smiling faces of the volunteers do a really great job for us.”
As individuals arrived for their vaccination and left, they seemed comfortable in an unprecedented scenario, volunteers and healthcare professionals moved them along efficiently – and with kindness.
Jennifer Uffelman, Safety Coordinator for York General, said volunteers are essential to the vaccinations. “We’re so thankful to have them,” she said. “They’re just as important as the people giving the shots.”
Without the generosity of the community, conducting the vaccination clinics would be a heavy load on the healthcare professionals working the clinic, Ramsey said. “We’d be pulling our hair out.”
Many of the healthcare professionals on-site are doing double-duty. As the clinic is conducted, things don’t come to a halt at health care facilities. “We’re still busy at the hospital and doing this as well,” Bresnahan said.
“We can have our hospital staff doing what they need to do; [volunteering] helps so our staff can focus on what they need to do,” Obermier said. “This takes a huge team effort.”
Steph Howe of Jon Strong Enterprises is one of the volunteers contributing to the team effort. “It’s nice to be able to give back to the community,” Howe said. “It’s just a couple of hours.”
Sargent Justin Teeters from the National Guard Unit out of Broken Bow said he felt helping with the efforts not only needed, but the right thing to do. “We volunteered to sign up, so we do everything we can to help,” Teeters said.
Obermier said whether a health care professional, a donor or a volunteer, the clinics offer hope. “We felt like this was a way to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Teeters said being the light for someone is simply part of being human.
“When you run out of ways to give you don’t have anything left.”