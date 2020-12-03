Cleaning up after coronavirus Work not just ‘rinse-and-repeat’

YORK – Wash your hands. Make sure you wear a clean mask. Use hand sanitizer.
Small tasks that make a big difference, but what about large tasks that make a huge difference? That’s what hospital environmental services workers do every day, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Already tasked with many hospital-wide duties, COVID-19 has added to the sanitation workload for environmental service and surgical staff members. At York General, for example, it can take anywhere from 25-40 minutes to disinfect a patient or surgical room, not counting the “rest” time for rooms between COVID-19 patients. Per recommendations, York General restricts access to the areas, posting notices and only allowing access by essential employees. Newly-emptied coronavirus unit rooms must sit undisturbed for a period of time to allow any air droplets to disperse. The U.S. Department of Labor recommends a time period of up to 24 hours, if possible, considering the constantly-changing number of hospitalizations. Red chains cordon off rooms at York General, the COVID-19 rooms having a sensor that reacts if access to a restricted area is attempted.
A full PPE-wearing environmental service employee then thoroughly cleans the room. Employees do not use cleaning procedures that could disturb infectious particles, that would re-release any germs into the air; so, no dry sweeping and no use of high-pressure streams, whether water or cleaning chemicals. Once completed, the surfaces are further cleaned by robot-facilitated disinfecting.
Those tasked with cleaning potentially coronavirus-contaminated surfaces are putting themselves at risk. The U.S. Department of Labor classifies coronavirus-related cleaning tasks’ risk “high.” Jerald Bennett, Environmental Services Aid at York General, said he doesn’t necessarily worry about himself when he enters COVID-19 unit rooms; rather, he thinks of those passing through those rooms. “If I mess up on my job that would be costly for everyone involved,” Bennett said, referring to costs beyond those financial. “You think if you could have done more. Our whole department takes pride in what we do.”
Taking pride means taking the right amount of time on tasks. Much of it depends on how many patients there are. “There’s been a couple weeks where I’ve worked overtime; you never know until you step into it,” Bennett said.
Some of that potential overtime is prevented by using a robot to disinfect rooms, which also mitigates human contact-related risk. York General utilizes ultraviolet robots for rooms’ final cleanings. The robots emit Ultraviolet-C (UVC) energy, one of three types of ultraviolet radiation (the more familiar being skin cancer-causing UVA and UVB). The robots’ rays damage cell DNA and virus RNA. At certain bandwidths UVC rays inactivate cells’ ability to replicate, therefore rendering them unable to multiply and infect.
As important as the hospital’s robots are, Bennett credited all hospital employees with helping coronavirus efforts. “I just want people to know we are all affected by this, no matter what part of the hospital,” he said. “We’re not looking for attention. We’re just there to help people out.”
