Cleaning up after coronavirus Work not just ‘rinse-and-repeat’

A full PPE-wearing environmental service employee then thoroughly cleans the room. Employees do not use cleaning procedures that could disturb infectious particles, that would re-release any germs into the air; so, no dry sweeping and no use of high-pressure streams, whether water or cleaning chemicals. Once completed, the surfaces are further cleaned by robot-facilitated disinfecting.

Those tasked with cleaning potentially coronavirus-contaminated surfaces are putting themselves at risk. The U.S. Department of Labor classifies coronavirus-related cleaning tasks’ risk “high.” Jerald Bennett, Environmental Services Aid at York General, said he doesn’t necessarily worry about himself when he enters COVID-19 unit rooms; rather, he thinks of those passing through those rooms. “If I mess up on my job that would be costly for everyone involved,” Bennett said, referring to costs beyond those financial. “You think if you could have done more. Our whole department takes pride in what we do.”

Taking pride means taking the right amount of time on tasks. Much of it depends on how many patients there are. “There’s been a couple weeks where I’ve worked overtime; you never know until you step into it,” Bennett said.