Christmas lights string together memories

YORK—Come the holiday season, as the weather gets colder and the daylight becomes more brief, strings of Christmas lights illuminate the dark on at least one home per block. Some are modest – a simple strand of glowing white on the banister welcoming guests. Some homes line their sidewalk with solar-lit candy canes.
Charles H. “Tommy” Toms Jr. wasn’t a man of extravagance and showboating, despite what you’d see driving past his house on during the Christmas season.
It wasn’t about competition, though. Like any family, the Toms liked the lights for themselves and what they symbolize. “We’d get in the back of the station wagon, and we’d rive around looking at the Christmas lights,” said daughter Vicki Northrop.
The annual cruise was so important to Toms – and several fellow Willow Brook residents – that they received a bus tour around York to see the light show. Typically Willow Brook employees took residents in cars, but seeing how this limited how many could tour the town, Northrop and Willow Brook employee Lexy Wellman came up with a plan to cruise York using York General’s The Hearthstone’s bus. About 20 Willow Brook residents took up the offer and got to see York’s best-lit homes.
Toms passed away in August at age 87, but his passion for all things merry and bright didn’t leave with him. His family is committed to keep lighting up their spot in York.
In the years leading up to his death, his family made sure the lights on his home dressed to impress. “We put the star on the garage when Dad couldn’t get up there,” Northrop said. “When Dad was here and couldn’t do that anymore we came together and put the lights together.”
The family had been coming together for the bright effort since Toms’ children were still kids. Northrop said she can remember strand after strand stretched all over the floor in her childhood home, checking for burned out bulbs. “We’d go through them one at a time,” she said. “Sometimes it took hours on end; sometimes it took two weekends. If the weather was decent, we’d do it in the driveway.”
The element most beloved by Toms’ family is the lit cross just below the eaves. Over the years, it became a lit rugged cross. “We had to rebuild it,” Northrop said. “One of the things we needed to do is leave that light on all year long – it’s been on ever since.”
Vicki and her husband Mick recently purchased the family home. They were quizzed immediately, Northrop said. “When we decided to buy the house the first thing people would ask me is if we were going to put up the lights.”
“Yes, the lights will go on.”
