Christmas lights string together memories

In the years leading up to his death, his family made sure the lights on his home dressed to impress. “We put the star on the garage when Dad couldn’t get up there,” Northrop said. “When Dad was here and couldn’t do that anymore we came together and put the lights together.”

The family had been coming together for the bright effort since Toms’ children were still kids. Northrop said she can remember strand after strand stretched all over the floor in her childhood home, checking for burned out bulbs. “We’d go through them one at a time,” she said. “Sometimes it took hours on end; sometimes it took two weekends. If the weather was decent, we’d do it in the driveway.”

The element most beloved by Toms’ family is the lit cross just below the eaves. Over the years, it became a lit rugged cross. “We had to rebuild it,” Northrop said. “One of the things we needed to do is leave that light on all year long – it’s been on ever since.”

Vicki and her husband Mick recently purchased the family home. They were quizzed immediately, Northrop said. “When we decided to buy the house the first thing people would ask me is if we were going to put up the lights.”

“Yes, the lights will go on.”

