Children’s theatre performs at Kilgore

The husband and wife team – also known as John I. Baker, III and Carol Baker – have been doing online story times for several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s the best way we can bring story time to kids right now,” Carol Baker said.

As entertaining as the awesome twosome is, there were a group of special guests who got in on the library’s popular broadcast: York College’s Children’s Theatre. The troupe is led by John Baker, who besides being one of Kilgore’s on-air personalities is a professor at York College.

Like almost everything else about life during the pandemic, the children’s theatre has had to adjust – and will be taking a similar route as Kilgore’s story time, posting their performances on YouTube. “This year it’s really hard to get into schools,” John Baker said. “Our mainstage shows will all be streamed.” Typically the children’s theatre travels to numerous schools sharing the joy of theatre in-person. While not the ideal catalyst, COVID-19 has brought about additional ingenuity to the performing arts. “I think the new ways we’re discovering to express ourselves make opportunities whenever we go back to what our ‘new normal’ is,” John Baker said. “We’re trying to keep growing.” York College Children’s Theatre member Kelsey Beck said she agreed. “We’re adapting and having fun.”