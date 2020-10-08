Child sex assault trial postponed

YORK – The jury trial for a York man accused of first degree sexual assault of a child has been postponed until January.

A status hearing was held this week regarding the case of Michael Harrelson, 38, as a jury trial had been scheduled for later this month.

A continuance was granted for the defense and the trial was pushed back.

Harrelson has already pleaded not guilty to the Class 1B felony. If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant filed by the investigating officer with the York Police Department, the alleged victim is a child born in 2013 – so six or seven years old.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, the affidavit says.

No other details about the case can be published due to its graphic nature and in order to protect the identity of the alleged child victim.