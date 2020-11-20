Centennial initiative made possible by caring community members

UTICA – An effort to ensure people are healthy worldwide has come to Centennial Elementary School.

Jake Polk, Centennial Elementary Physical Education teacher wanted to make sure his students stayed active beyond school bells. He found that something as simple as a ball to play with are unavailable to his students while at home. “I hear from individual students on multiple occasions about not having a ball at home to play with and it breaks my heart,” Polk said. He came up with an idea to give each of the 240 Centennial Elementary students their own ball to keep at home – their choice of a basketball, volleyball or football. The project was dubbed “Ball for All.”

Obtaining 240 athletic balls in a small, rural school seemed daunting, until employees from the Bayer Waco Breeding and Product Supply Corn Facilities stepped in to help. “Ball for All” seemed like a perfect way to not only support a local school, but carry out Bayer’s vision of “Health for All, Hunger for None.”