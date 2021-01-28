Catholic education celebrated at St. Joe’s

YORK – St. Joseph Catholic School students made 36 blankets with zeal, the service project meant to take an entire afternoon completed much, much faster.
Making the fleece tie blankets, which are for area nursing home residents, was just one fun activity the students took part in to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. “Faith. Excellence. Service” not only summed up a week of celebrating Catholic education, but the purpose of St. Joseph Catholic School itself.
The week of activities – condensed into a few days, due to snow days – follows both tradition and embraces new ideas, said Mary Jo Leininger, St. Joseph Catholic School Principal. “I went to a Catholic school in high school, and we recognized it,” she said. “We always keep fresh ideas coming,” she added. The theme for Catholic Schools Week is observed nationally, but St. Joe’s makes it their own. A committee of teachers brainstorms to come up with ideas to enrich their school’s activities and celebrate their faith.
The week had dress-up theme days, and activities abounded. There were quiz bowls, speech contests, bowling, service projects and more. Students decorated their school over the weekend to greet their classmates for the special week. Two of the most popular and time-honored traditions are class skits and penny wars. At the end of the week, the skits are presented to the student body, and the pennies counted. “We always close our week with our students’ skits. They are very closely guarded secrets,” Leininger said. “You have to wait while they’re working behind the scenes.”
The Penny Wars is a fundraising activity pitting classrooms against one another to see who can get the most pennies in their buckets. There is a twist, though: if a classroom has a silver coin or a bill in their bucket, that amount is subtracted from the total number of pennies. Students try to sneak bills and coins into other classrooms’ buckets in an effort to win the Penny Wars. “You want everyone to have the most pennies, and also the most bills and silver coins,” Leininger said. Each year the school chooses a cause the Penny Wars will support; this year it’s the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project.
Students also delve further into their faith with special projects for the week. “For the ‘faith’ piece we had some students research saints and how they can exemplify those saints in their lives,” Leininger said.
If creating dozens of warm blankets in less than an afternoon is any indication, the students embrace not only their faith, but the excellence and service mindset that embodies their school.