Catholic education celebrated at St. Joe’s

The Penny Wars is a fundraising activity pitting classrooms against one another to see who can get the most pennies in their buckets. There is a twist, though: if a classroom has a silver coin or a bill in their bucket, that amount is subtracted from the total number of pennies. Students try to sneak bills and coins into other classrooms’ buckets in an effort to win the Penny Wars. “You want everyone to have the most pennies, and also the most bills and silver coins,” Leininger said. Each year the school chooses a cause the Penny Wars will support; this year it’s the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project.