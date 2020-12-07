BVCA York/Polk hires new coordinator

YORK – Kelsey Petersen is the new Blue Valley Community Action Coordinator for York and Polk Counties.
Petersen has been with BVCA in some capacity for six years, starting her current position November 16. She said while working in her previous role with Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF), serving a rural, 15-county area, she observed BVCA York/Polk closely. “I saw how busy this place is. I was looking back to being a coordinator. It’s all of the people you get to meet and their stories,” Petersen said.
Petersen, who earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Relations from Doane University-Lincoln, remembers when she first started her career in human services. “I would think about their stories and the clients. I wouldn’t sleep. That just lets you know more than anything you’re right for the position,” she said.
Developments in recent weeks have led to a unique predicament for BVCA-York. The facilities aren’t adequate for the amount of food pantry donations, in terms of sorting areas and processing donations – along with being short volunteers because of COVID-19. “The York community is so giving that we’re filled with donations. We are taking a couple of weeks off so we can keep working on that,” Petersen said. She said that decision has been met with a bit of skepticism. “It’s starting a new job, so it’s always stressful,” Petersen noted. “But I thrive in pressure situations. I like a challenge, and I like learning new things.”
She said she expects the nonprofit’s stores to go to use rapidly. “What we do have goes quickly,” Petersen said. Besides making room for more donations, Petersen she has another goal on the horizon, post-coronavirus. “My ultimate goal is to open full time again to help more people.” However, Petersen said, at this point she could also use some help. “We’re looking for an assistant. That’s really what I need. With the need financial of everybody with COVID I don’t have the ability to do interviews for both that the food pantry.”
Petersen’s stomping grounds aren’t far from York and Polk Counties, having come from Seward County. She now resides in Utica, and said she is enjoying being part of the community. “I’m very excited to get to know York and its community members.”
Petersen took the BVCA-York and Polk Counties Coordinator helm from former coordinator Elizabeth King, who resigned her tenure early November of this year, ending three years serving as coordinator for York and Polk counties.
Jessica Votipka's Top Stories of 2020
Cremation Number 17263 was bound for Auburn, Calif., unceremoniously.
Gene Curtis knew he needed to do something – coronavirus be damned.
BRADSHAW — Almost as suddenly as Brian Johnson died, a team of farmers quickly descended on the Johnson Family’s crops to finish the job he ha…
YORK — “It was perfect timing when I got it,” Kathy Johnson said, cradling a rust-orange kitten just retrieved from one of the latest addition…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!