Annual downtown haunt harkens Halloween

YORK -- Based on the smiles and laughter from Halloween heroes young and old, there was truly plenty of Halloween ‘spirit’ in the streets of downtown York Wednesday afternoon.
York Chamber of Commerce’s popular Halloween event, Downtown York Trick-or-Treat, has consistently drawn hundreds of young candy aficionados and their adults. This year was no exception. Even having coronavirus in the figurative cauldron couldn’t put a damper on the Chamber’s afternoon event, which was carefully planned and thought out because of the virus. This year, downtown was broken into zones, each zone reserved based on the first letter of trick-or-treaters’ last name. Organizers also requested participants walk the same direction. Not-so-scary volunteers from York College’s volleyball team helped guide walkers across intersections safely. Per Four Corners’ Health Department’s advice, the Chamber urged participants to sport masks; many goblins and superheroes circulating the zones already had their special Halloween faux faces on.
Organizations, whose downtown stations were dressed to the Halloween hilt, handed out candy, totes and other treats themselves, rather than children reaching into containers – another coronavirus caution. One station had an elaborate chute delivering candy to trick-or-treaters.
Hannah Miller of York Chamber of Commerce said the decision to have Downtown York Trick-or-Treat, despite COVID-19 issues, was a fairly easy one. The event’s setup, she said, lends itself to conveniently implementing coronavirus adjustments. “This is an event where you’re really able to make it as safe as possible,” Miller said.
Miller said she expected the number of participants to be lower because of COVID-19; it was, but Miller said she was thrilled to see even more ghosts and goblins than she thought there would be. Community businesses and organizations handing out goodies decreased slightly as well. “We’re down some, but not a lot,” Miller said. This year 56 stations were set up – roughly 10 fewer than in years past.
Perhaps even better than finding the most perfect pumpkin in the patch was the weather: sunshine, mild temperatures and a gentle breeze. Costumed kids, families and other community members were treated to a BOO-tiful day for another successful Downtown York Trick-or-Treat.
