Annual downtown haunt harkens Halloween

YORK -- Based on the smiles and laughter from Halloween heroes young and old, there was truly plenty of Halloween ‘spirit’ in the streets of downtown York Wednesday afternoon.

York Chamber of Commerce’s popular Halloween event, Downtown York Trick-or-Treat, has consistently drawn hundreds of young candy aficionados and their adults. This year was no exception. Even having coronavirus in the figurative cauldron couldn’t put a damper on the Chamber’s afternoon event, which was carefully planned and thought out because of the virus. This year, downtown was broken into zones, each zone reserved based on the first letter of trick-or-treaters’ last name. Organizers also requested participants walk the same direction. Not-so-scary volunteers from York College’s volleyball team helped guide walkers across intersections safely. Per Four Corners’ Health Department’s advice, the Chamber urged participants to sport masks; many goblins and superheroes circulating the zones already had their special Halloween faux faces on.

Organizations, whose downtown stations were dressed to the Halloween hilt, handed out candy, totes and other treats themselves, rather than children reaching into containers – another coronavirus caution. One station had an elaborate chute delivering candy to trick-or-treaters.