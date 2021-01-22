A patchwork of stories: Asbestos abatement works in museum’s favor

YORK – Nancy Beach’s grandmother was a bit of a quilting prodigy, her first quilt top stitched together as a very, very young child.
The child’s father told her materials for a quilt block cost far too much for a five-year-old to play with, so he gave her drawstring muslin bags originally used for tobacco. The fabric pieces had been set aside, for whatever reason, and the little girl’s father found the collection of muslin pieces ideal for a little girl’s first quilt endeavor.
Nancy Beach’s grandmother proved herself as a quilting prodigy, putting together a cohesive quilt top out of miscellany. Even the child’s father was impressed.
Now Beach is working on a “quilting” project of her own: organizing the contents of the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum to stitch a quilt of artifacts into the stories of York.
Beach is the leader of a volunteer effort to better share the museum’s treasures. “We will be consolidating collections to very defined areas which gives us the ability to showcase the story, as opposed to the artifacts. The artifacts help tell the stories,” Beach explained.
Beach has been planning the project for some time. When asbestos abatement for the Community Center was announced, Beach saw the silver lining. “It comes at a good time,” she said. Boxing everything up and moving artifacts to a different location during the abatement gives Beach the opportunity to start with a clean – organized – slate. The scores of boxes were donated to the cause, and have been carefully packed and color-coded based on what the items are. “We can already pre-sort them,” Beach said. “The ones that have no color tag, they will go to the staging storage room at this point in time.”
“That’s good for the collections – not to have them exposed to the lights and being out all the time. It’s a win-win,” she added.
Between asbestos abatement and refreshing the displays, Beach said she thinks things will be ready sometime in the summer, optimistically. “There will be parts that we open up as soon as we can,” Beach said. “We will just make that part accessible and will rope off the other areas; it will be a ‘come back and see.’”
“It’s either that or you hold off to the very end.”
The first display Beach wants to complete following the abatement is the pre-1900s area, including photos on the west wall of Civil War Veterans who settled in York. Other existing museum features Beach will work around. “It started with what I can’t change. If those are my boundaries, where do I go from there?” she said.
The existing Victorian-era rooms will become elements everyone can fully enjoy, she said. “We’re making both of them so they are handicapped-accessible. A wheelchair and people can walk in part way and there will be room to exit.”
In the space given – some fixed, some not – it’s nearly impossible to have every item on display at once while still telling cohesive, deatiled stories. “It will definitely tell stories more,” Beach said. “There may be less on display at any given time, but there will be a rotation. There will be fresh stories that come out and other things will then take a rest.”
Among other displays, Beach said she’d like to set up mini “stores” from the early 1900s, including a toy store and sewing area.
“It will be different; there will be some areas that we’ve never had displays on,” Beach said. “It’s a little overwhelming, but it’s also kind of exciting.”
The stacks of boxes in the museum, which are being safely stored in a different location, contain a variety of artifacts. In addition to being organized by artifact and era, Beach is also carefully making note of the order things will be set up and displayed. “We’ve got one who stack of 20 boxes that are filled with clothes. The clothes will be kind of like if you have a dinner and put out a vase of flowers: it’s the last thing you do to spruce up the place,” Beach said.