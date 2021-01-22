A patchwork of stories: Asbestos abatement works in museum’s favor

Beach has been planning the project for some time. When asbestos abatement for the Community Center was announced, Beach saw the silver lining. “It comes at a good time,” she said. Boxing everything up and moving artifacts to a different location during the abatement gives Beach the opportunity to start with a clean – organized – slate. The scores of boxes were donated to the cause, and have been carefully packed and color-coded based on what the items are. “We can already pre-sort them,” Beach said. “The ones that have no color tag, they will go to the staging storage room at this point in time.”

“That’s good for the collections – not to have them exposed to the lights and being out all the time. It’s a win-win,” she added.

Between asbestos abatement and refreshing the displays, Beach said she thinks things will be ready sometime in the summer, optimistically. “There will be parts that we open up as soon as we can,” Beach said. “We will just make that part accessible and will rope off the other areas; it will be a ‘come back and see.’”

“It’s either that or you hold off to the very end.”